Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Bangladesh is trying to turn its social protection system into a frontline defence against climate shocks, using existing welfare and employment programs to protect incomes while building more resilient communities. An Asian Development Bank (ADB) assessment under the Community Resilience Partnership Program (CRPP) shows that the approach could help Bangladesh stretch limited public resources further by linking poverty reduction, employment, disaster preparedness and climate adaptation within the same government programs.

The need is significant. Bangladesh reduced poverty from 31.5% in 2010 to 18.7% in 2022, but climate hazards threaten those gains. About 13% of the country lies less than two metres above sea level, while agriculture, fisheries and water-dependent livelihoods remain highly exposed to floods, cyclones, erosion, drought and sea-level rise. Bangladesh ranks 13th in the 2026 Climate Risk Index, highlighting the scale of its exposure.

Turning Social Protection Into Climate Protection

The central policy shift is toward adaptive social protection (ASP). Traditional safety nets generally support households after they lose income or fall into poverty. ASP goes further by combining social protection with climate adaptation and disaster-risk management so households can prepare for, absorb and recover from shocks.

ADB is supporting this transition through the Second Strengthening Social Resilience Program. It approved a $250 million policy-based loan in June 2024 for the first subprogram and another $250 million in April 2026 for the second.

The reforms target several weaknesses in Bangladesh's current system, including overlapping programs, administrative complexity, gaps in beneficiary coverage, outdated eligibility arrangements and inadequate consideration of climate risks. Women and marginalized communities face additional barriers.

For policymakers, the message is important: Bangladesh may not need to create separate institutions for every new climate challenge. Existing national programs can be redesigned to deliver adaptation benefits, provided the government improves targeting, coordination, financing and monitoring.

A $133 Million Employment Program Becomes the Testing Ground

The strongest opportunity identified by the assessment is the Employment Generation Program for the Poorest (EGPP), one of Bangladesh's major rural social protection programs.

Established in 2008, EGPP offers poor rural households temporary employment during agricultural lean periods, providing up to 80 days of work annually. In fiscal year 2025–2026, the government allocated about BDT 16.5 billion, equivalent to roughly $133 million, for 400,000 beneficiaries, with workers receiving BDT400 per day through digital government-to-person payments.

The program can potentially deliver much more than temporary wages. Revised guidelines allow public works to respond directly to local climate threats. Drought-prone districts could construct rainwater-harvesting facilities and farm ponds, while erosion-prone areas could invest in levee repairs and bioengineered riverbank protection. Flood-resistant roads, stronger embankments and water-retention infrastructure could also become part of employment-generating projects.

This creates a development multiplier: government spending can provide income today while creating infrastructure that reduces economic losses tomorrow.

Development Finance Can Unlock Larger Domestic Resources

International development partners have an important role, but the report suggests their greatest impact may come from strengthening national systems rather than creating parallel projects.

The CRPP Trust Fund provided a $1 million grant, while another $1 million came from ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund. These relatively small technical-assistance investments support policy reform, institutional capacity, monitoring, climate-readiness assessments and integration of adaptive measures into existing programs.

The bigger opportunity is to use such assistance to influence much larger public budgets. If climate considerations become embedded in EGPP planning and expenditure, Bangladesh could gradually use portions of its regular social protection spending for local adaptation.

For development banks and donors, this offers a potentially scalable model: help governments improve regulations, data systems, infrastructure standards, payment mechanisms and institutional capacity so domestic spending itself becomes more climate-responsive.

Opportunities Are Large, but Implementation Will Decide the Outcome

Private-sector stakeholders could benefit as climate-responsive public works increase demand for engineering expertise, resilient construction, digital financial services, climate-risk assessments and technical design. Better rural infrastructure could also reduce disruptions to agriculture, supply chains and local businesses.

But implementation risks remain substantial. EGPP faces funding constraints, beneficiary caps, targeting errors, staff shortages, coordination weaknesses, monitoring problems and payment delays. Climate-resilient standards will achieve little if local authorities lack the technical capacity and financing to implement them properly.

Digital payments present another challenge. They can increase transparency and financial inclusion, but community consultations found difficulties in accessing digital systems and limited awareness among beneficiaries. Financial literacy, local support and accessible grievance systems therefore need to accompany digitalization.

Gender inclusion will also determine the program's effectiveness. EGPP has historically reserved at least one-third of employment opportunities for women. Recommendations now include nearby worksites, sanitation, drinking water, rest facilities, childcare or flexible schedules, training and stronger participation by women in decision-making.

The next priority should be measurable implementation. Policymakers need to track whether payments arrive on time, targeting improves, infrastructure withstands climate hazards and women and marginalized communities benefit. Development partners should concentrate on technical capacity, monitoring and evidence generation, while private firms need transparent procurement and predictable climate-resilience standards.

If Bangladesh can demonstrate that the model works, social protection could become more than a safety net. It could develop into a national financing mechanism that creates jobs, prevents poverty, builds climate-resilient infrastructure and directs existing public spending toward long-term adaptation, offering lessons for other climate-vulnerable developing economies.