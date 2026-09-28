Meta launches Enterprise Platform; appoints Chirantan Desai to lead division

Meta launched Enterprise Platform with Chirantan “CJ” Desai as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer, establishing a new commercial wing focused on deploying artificial intelligence tools to corporate clients and developers. According to Meta, the expansion relies on collaboration across its ecosystem, noting that establishing the platform happens through partnering with different industry stakeholders.

Meta founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg identified the enterprise division as a critical expansion of the company's core operations. “We believe superintelligence will create significant new opportunities for all people and businesses. Meta already serves billions of people at scale and helps hundreds of millions of businesses reach customers. Today we are starting the next major pillar of our business, Meta Enterprise Platform, to help businesses use AI to grow and transform in new ways as well,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Addressing the technical foundation of the initiative, Zuckerberg detailed the resources backing the platform. “Meta Enterprise Platform will use our strengths that few other companies have: advanced models, leading agents, large-scale infrastructure, and years of working closely with many businesses,” Zuckerberg stated.

The initial rollout will center on releasing specific software agents and developer tools. “Initially, we will focus on bringing our full technology stack, including the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code, and more to businesses and developers to help them grow,” Zuckerberg added.

Desai will report directly to Zuckerberg. Prior to joining Meta, Desai served as Chief Executive Officer and President at MongoDB, led product and engineering divisions at Cloudflare, and spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow, where his responsibilities included roles as President and Chief Operating Officer. “CJ is an experienced enterprise leader with a track record of building full-stack software and delivering results in AI, infrastructure, business applications, and security. He has an extensive industry network that we look forward to partnering with,” Zuckerberg noted, adding that he is excited about beginning the new chapter and working closely with Desai.

Desai emphasized the structural impact AI will have on modern commercial operations. “Over the coming years, AI will fundamentally redefine how organizations of all sizes innovate, grow, serve customers, and run business operations,” he said. Pointing to Meta's established base as a key factor in executing this mandate across sectors, Desai highlighted that “Meta has a unique role to play because it is bringing together advanced models and leading agents with a proven track record of helping millions of advertisers and hundreds of millions of businesses scale.”

Regarding product deployment and operational integrity, Desai confirmed that existing enterprise standards apply directly to the new services. “Meta Enterprise Platform will focus on turning its AI stack into products and services that companies can deploy for their own businesses. As with Muse, security and privacy are built into Meta’s enterprise products from the outset. Our goal is to make Meta the place enterprises come to scale their businesses,” Desai stated, noting his focus on working with customers throughout the rollout. (ANI)