Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Could Triple Trade and Create 2 Million Jobs by 2040

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is moving into a more demanding phase of its development. Expanding railways, ports and road links remains essential, but the economic promise attached to the route increasingly depends on something harder to build: a transport system that works coherently across borders, operators and national institutions.

A World Bank Group assessment estimates that strategic investment in the corridor could more than triple trade volumes, halve travel times, raise GDP by 3.3% and generate 2 million additional jobs by 2040. Pairing infrastructure with deeper trade and transport reforms could push volumes even higher, potentially quadrupling them while cutting journey times by two-thirds.

The projections place the Middle Corridor at the centre of a wider economic question. A route connecting East Asia, Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe can carry more freight, but carrying more freight is not the same as creating stronger economies along the way.

The corridor's value will be decided beyond the main railway line

The Middle Corridor is often viewed through the geography of international trade: trains moving westward, ships crossing the Caspian Sea and cargo continuing through the South Caucasus and Türkiye toward European markets. Its economic reach, however, will depend on what happens away from those headline transport links.

The corridor covers nine economies identified in the World Bank analysis: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Nearly 200 million people live across these countries, creating a much larger economic space than the freight route itself.

For those economies, the primary opportunity is not simply to become faster transit territory. Better feeder roads, inland terminals, logistics hubs and local rail connections can determine whether factories, farms, mining operations and smaller businesses can reach the corridor efficiently enough to compete in wider markets.

This changes the development logic of the project. A corridor that moves containers rapidly between Asia and Europe may earn transit revenue, while a corridor tied into domestic production networks can lower logistics costs, widen market access and influence where companies invest. The second outcome requires infrastructure extending deeper into national economies.

A $55 billion bill exposes the scale of the integration challenge

More than $25 billion in physical infrastructure could be needed through 2040, particularly for rail systems, maritime ports and feeder roads. Another estimated $30 billion would be required for enabling investments ranging from inland terminals and logistics equipment to rolling stock and digital systems.

Adding those figures produces an investment agenda of more than $55 billion, but the size of the bill does not fully describe the task. New capacity in one country offers limited advantage if cargo repeatedly loses time at another border, waits for poorly coordinated shipping services or encounters incompatible paperwork further along the journey.

Trade corridors are unusually sensitive to their weakest segments. A modern port cannot compensate indefinitely for slow customs procedures, just as upgraded rail lines cannot deliver predictable end-to-end services if trains, ferries and terminals operate on disconnected schedules.

The World Bank's recommendations consequently move well beyond construction. They include a single digital corridor system for transport and trade data, stronger corridor-wide performance management, closer integration of rail freight and trans-Caspian shipping, and more commercially oriented management of state-owned transport companies.

Such reforms are administratively less visible than a new railway or terminal, still they may have greater influence over whether billions of dollars in infrastructure produce faster and more dependable freight movement.

Reliability is becoming an economic asset of its own

The renewed focus on the Middle Corridor also reflects changes in the way governments and companies think about supply chains. Speed remains important, but predictability has acquired greater value as transport networks face disruptions and exposure to floods, droughts and other weather-related shocks.

Several countries along the corridor are significant producers of energy, food, raw materials and critical minerals. For them, a more reliable route toward international markets can widen commercial options while reducing dependence on a narrower set of transport channels.

The strategic advantage lies in redundancy rather than in the assumption that one corridor will displace another. Companies managing complex supply chains value alternatives because disruptions become more costly when freight has few practical options for rerouting.

Regional trade creates another layer of potential demand. Stronger connections among developing economies can make the corridor useful for commerce within Eurasia as well as for long-distance shipments between East Asia and Europe. Such flows could give transport infrastructure a broader commercial base rather than leaving it dependent on intercontinental transit alone.

Reliability, however, cannot be delivered through geography. It has to be produced operationally through predictable border procedures, synchronized services, transparent information and enough freight capacity to prevent recurring congestion.

The harder build is institutional, not physical

The corridor's next stage will test whether governments can coordinate across systems that remain nationally administered. Railways, ports, shipping services, customs agencies and regulators may each function adequately within their own jurisdictions while still producing delays when cargo moves from one network to another.

A proposed integrated rail freight and trans-Caspian shipping operator is intended to address part of this fragmentation. The concept seeks to connect containerized rail and maritime transport more closely from origin to destination, reducing the operational breaks that currently make multimodal freight difficult to manage.

Digital integration carries similar importance. Replacing fragmented documentation with a common entry point for transport, transit and trade information could reduce repeated procedures and make cargo movements easier to track across the full route.

Governance may prove more difficult than technology. Countries will need to agree on performance standards, data systems, operating arrangements and mechanisms for resolving bottlenecks while preserving their own regulatory authority and commercial interests.

The economic projections for 2040, hence, rest on a demanding sequence of decisions. Infrastructure must be financed and completed, national networks must connect effectively to the corridor, border procedures must become faster, operators must coordinate services and institutions must maintain those improvements over many years.