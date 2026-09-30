Hospitality Sector Can Create Jobs in Kosovo, but Training Gaps Are Blocking the Route

Kosovo is looking to hospitality and tourism as sectors capable of absorbing more young workers, but the route from vocational classrooms into productive employment remains uneven. An International Labour Organization assessment argues that the constraint is not simply whether training exists, but whether qualifications, workplace learning, employer participation and labour-market intelligence are organised around the jobs businesses are actually trying to fill.

The report, The vocational education and training system in Kosovo: addressing skills needs in the hospitality sector, presents a sector with employment potential alongside a training system that has yet to adjust fully to changing occupational demands. Customer service, digital competence, green practices and entrepreneurial skills are increasingly relevant, while the institutions responsible for training still operate with gaps in coordination, data and employer engagement.

The real mismatch begins before a graduate enters the labour market

Vocational systems are most effective when the skills taught during training closely reflect how work is changing. In Kosovo's hotel, restaurant and catering sector, the ILO finds that this connection remains incomplete, leaving qualifications and curricula less responsive than employers need.

The consequences reach both sides of the labour market. Young people can complete training without acquiring the full mix of practical and transferable skills expected in hospitality jobs, while businesses may still struggle to recruit workers who are ready for changing customer expectations, digital tools and more resource-efficient operating practices.

Curriculum reform is therefore only one element of the problem. Training programmes also need mechanisms that allow new occupational requirements to enter the system quickly enough to influence what students learn, how instructors teach and how workplace experience is structured.

The ILO's emphasis on flexibility reflects the pace at which service-sector jobs can evolve. Hospitality increasingly combines interpersonal skills with technology, operational efficiency and small-business capabilities, making rigid qualifications more vulnerable to becoming outdated.

Work-based learning is expanding, but quality depends on how it is organised

Kosovo has made progress by expanding dual vocational education and training, giving students greater exposure to real workplaces alongside classroom instruction. The report, however, makes clear that work-based learning cannot be judged by participation alone.

A placement becomes meaningful only when employers and training providers agree on what students are expected to learn, who is responsible for supervision and how workplace tasks correspond with formal learning outcomes. Without such structure, practical experience can vary widely between businesses and may not reinforce the competencies built in vocational schools.

The assessment calls for clearer arrangements between companies and training institutions, stronger coordination and more consistent supervision. Other forms of work-based learning also need the same level of organisation rather than operating through informal or uneven partnerships.

For employers, deeper involvement requires more than accepting trainees. Businesses are being asked to participate in shaping qualifications and training delivery, turning them from end-users of the skills system into active contributors to its design.

The weakest link may be the information connecting education with jobs

Kosovo's vocational system is also being asked to make decisions without a sufficiently complete picture of what happens after students leave training. Fragmented data and limited tracking of graduate employment make it harder to identify which programmes are delivering strong labour-market outcomes and which require revision.

Better graduate-tracking information could show whether former students are finding work related to their training, whether particular qualifications correspond with demand and where gaps persist between instruction and employment. Such evidence would give policymakers and providers a clearer basis for adjusting programmes.

Labour-market information is equally important because training systems need more than historical data. Employers must be able to communicate emerging skill requirements, while public institutions need a mechanism for translating those signals into curricula, qualifications and investment decisions.

The ILO proposes stronger links between these information streams, creating a more responsive relationship between vocational education and the labour market. Without that connection, reform risks remaining reactive, responding to shortages only after they have become entrenched.

Kosovo now has to turn separate reforms into one functioning system

The report's recommendations extend well beyond curriculum content because the weaknesses identified are institutional as much as educational. Stronger quality assurance, better facilities, occupational safety, accessibility, energy efficiency and more effective use of training resources all form part of the same reform agenda.

Career guidance also needs to become more closely tied to specific sectors and occupations, giving young people a clearer understanding of where training can lead. Recognition of prior learning could open formal qualification routes for people who already possess relevant skills, while greater attention to underrepresented groups could widen participation.

A key recommendation is the creation of a comprehensive skills strategy for the HoReCa sector, shaped jointly by public institutions, training providers and social partners. The HoReCa Tripartite Sectoral Skills Council is expected to play a larger role in identifying skill needs and influencing qualifications, programmes and workplace learning.

Kosovo does not lack individual reform components. Dual training is expanding, sectoral coordination mechanisms exist and vocational institutions provide a platform for further change. The challenge is whether these elements can operate as a connected system rather than as parallel initiatives.

Progress will be visible not through a single policy announcement but through practical changes: curricula that respond faster to employers, structured workplace learning, stronger graduate data, more effective sectoral coordination and investment that reflects the realities of hospitality occupations.