WTO Moot Court Opens Doors to Future Trade Lawyers With Webinars

Law students preparing to test their skills in international trade law can join a series of webinars designed to help them understand the John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition and prepare for its written and oral challenges. Launched on 16 September 2026, the competition's 25th edition asks participants to tackle a fictional dispute involving autonomous vehicles, bringing questions about technology, safety and commercial data into the courtroom. The World Trade Organization, the Advisory Centre on WTO Law (ACWL) and the European Law Students' Association (ELSA) are organizing the sessions to give prospective teams and their coaches practical guidance on taking part.

A Future Trade Dispute Built Around Driverless Cars

This year's case, "Tsikotria – Measures affecting autonomous passenger vehicles from Vahanot," takes place in 2037 and examines how international trade rules interact with intellectual property, vehicle safety, trade restrictions and the commercial use of car data. The fictional setting gives students a chance to work through legal questions involving technologies whose use crosses several areas of regulation, requiring them to consider how different concerns fit within a WTO dispute. Participants will need to develop arguments that address the case's legal issues and explain their positions clearly through written submissions and oral pleadings.

Organized by ELSA with technical support from the WTO, the competition recreates a hearing under the rules of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, with students presenting their arguments before panelists on international trade law issues. Hundreds of students from around the world participate each year, gaining opportunities to engage with WTO experts who support the event as panelists and sponsors. Participants often go on to internships, graduate programmes and careers in international trade law, making the competition a useful introduction to both the subject and the professional community working in it.

October Sessions Explain the Rules and Costs

Prospective participants can attend information sessions on 1 and 2 October 2026, with sessions scheduled at 10:00 and 16:00 CET on both days to accommodate audiences in different parts of the world. Presenters from ELSA, ACWL and the WTO will explain how the competition works, covering its rules, finances and other aspects of participation. For students considering whether to enter and coaches helping them prepare, these discussions offer a chance to understand the competition's requirements before committing time and resources to the case.

Every information session will cover the same content, so teams need to register for only one of the available slots. The repeated schedule gives participants a choice of dates and times without requiring them to attend several presentations to receive the full introduction. Understanding the format and financial arrangements can help teams organize their preparations around the work involved in researching the dispute, producing written arguments and getting ready to present them.

November Masterclasses Focus on Mooting Skills

Mooting masterclasses will take place on 16 and 18 November 2026, with sessions at 10:00 and 16:00 CET on each date, giving teams another choice of attendance times. Presenters will cover drafting, oral presentation, research and competition best practices, focusing on the skills students need to turn their legal analysis into clear submissions and persuasive spoken arguments. These sessions will support teams and coaches as they prepare for the different demands of a competition that tests both the substance of an argument and how effectively it is presented.

The masterclasses repeat the same content across all available slots, meaning participants only need to register for one information session and one masterclass to receive both sets of guidance. Together, the webinars provide an introduction to the competition's arrangements and the practical skills involved in taking part. Prospective teams can find further competition details through the John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition website.