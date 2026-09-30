CCAvenue brings Apple Pay to its merchant network, expanding contactless payment options

CCAvenue, the flagship payments brand of AvenuesAI Limited, has brought Apple Pay to its merchant network, expanding the payment options for customers using Apple devices. The move enables CCAvenue’s merchants to offer Apple Pay as a payment method across in-store, in-app and online transactions, providing customers with a faster and more convenient checkout experience.

At the technology layer, CCAvenue plays a central role as the payments infrastructure platform through which its merchant network can access new-age payment options. The company’s platform supports merchants across sectors including retail, travel, real estate, telecommunications, government, utilities, hospitality, education and healthcare, with a broad range of card, net banking, wallet, UPI and EMI payment options. With Apple Pay now available through its merchant network, CCAvenue is extending this payment infrastructure to support transactions initiated from Apple devices. For in-store payments, customers can authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode and hold an iPhone or Apple Watch near a compatible payment terminal to complete a contactless transaction.

“CCAvenue has consistently worked towards bringing new payment technologies and experiences to the Indian market. We’re enabling even more ways to pay by making Apple Pay available for our merchant network. This delivers a simple, secure and seamless checkout experience using devices that people already know and love,” said Pankaj Dedhia, Group CBO, CCAvenue Payments Services Division, AvenuesAI Limited, as per the company’s press statement. In a separate development, on Wednesday morning, Apple officially launched Apple Pay in India enabling its customers using iPhone and iPad, with Mac coming soon, to make purchases on apps and the web without repeatedly entering contact details, card information or shipping and billing addresses.

Security and privacy form a key part of the payment experience. According to the release, card numbers used with Apple Pay are not stored on the device or Apple servers and are not shared with merchants. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the device’s Secure Element. The development adds another payment option to CCAvenue’s existing infrastructure, which the company describes as a PCI DSS 3.2.1-compliant payments platform for e-commerce businesses in India. Its platform supports more than 200 payment options and enables merchants to accept payments through websites and mobile devices in 27 international currencies.

The Apple Pay integration comes as AvenuesAI continues to position CCAvenue as a core component of its broader digital payments infrastructure. The company said it processed transactions worth INR 5.04 trillion ($53.4 billion) in FY26 across its payments and platforms businesses and serves millions of clients across its digital payments and platform operations. The addition of Apple Pay therefore strengthens the range of payment experiences available through CCAvenue’s merchant ecosystem while reinforcing the platform’s role in enabling emerging payment technologies for businesses across India and international markets. (ANI)