3rd India Water Sustainability Forum, Organised by SoulAce, Calls for Long-Term, Outcome-Oriented CSR Programs for Water Security

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: The third edition of the India Water Sustainability Forum 2026, organised by SoulAce recently at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, brought together senior CSR, sustainability, corporate and development leaders to examine how Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) can contribute to long-term water security, sustainable rural livelihoods and climate resilience.

Held around the theme “Securing Water Resources and the Role of CSR,” the Forum featured three panel discussions focused on Watersheds and Sustainable Livelihoods, Watershed Conservation and Water Security, and Water and Climate Resilience. The discussions highlighted the need for CSR interventions to move beyond the creation of physical assets and focus on measurable outcomes, community ownership and long-term sustainability. Opening the Forum, Mr Adarsh Kataruka, Managing Director, SoulAce, said, “Water security is closely connected to livelihood security and community resilience. CSR interventions need to look beyond the creation of infrastructure and ask whether water assets are being maintained, whether communities are benefiting economically and whether these interventions are strengthening their ability to cope with future water and climate risks. A long-term, outcome-oriented approach will be critical to building sustainable water systems.”

The first panel, “Watersheds and Sustainable Livelihoods,” examined how improved water availability can strengthen rural economies. Speakers discussed the potential of watershed interventions to support agricultural productivity, crop diversification, livestock-based incomes and local employment. The discussion also considered the need to ensure that women, small and marginal farmers and communities vulnerable to water stress are able to benefit from these interventions. The first panel featured Mr. Chandra Shekhar Gowda, AVP and Head - CSR, Sun Pharma; Mr. Himanshu Nivsarkar, Sr. EVP and Head - CSR & ESG, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Mr. Sunil Padmanabhan, Head - CSR, CQS, Asian Paints; and Ms. Zarine Commissariat, Head - CSR, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co, and was moderated by Mr. Satyajit Bhatkal, CEO, Paani Foundation.

The second panel, “Watershed Conservation and Water Security,” focused on the sustainability of water conservation initiatives. Discussions covered groundwater recharge, soil and water conservation, pond rejuvenation, catchment treatment and community-led maintenance. Speakers emphasised that the success of such programmes depends not only on the number of structures created or water conserved, but also on local stewardship and responsible water-use practices. The second panel featured Ms. Mandira Nagrath, Lead - Sustainable Community Development Program, Hindustan Unilever; Mr. Yogesh Raut, Deputy General Manager, Lupin Foundation; and Mr. Deepak Ram, Senior Manager, TVS - Srinivasan Services Trust.

The final panel, “Water and Climate Resilience,” explored how communities and institutions can prepare for increasing risks from erratic rainfall, droughts, floods and heat. Speakers discussed water-risk planning, efficient water use, resilient infrastructure, local preparedness and equitable access to water during periods of climate stress. The final panel featured Ms. Anantika Singh, Senior Director - CSR, Pernod Ricard; Ms. Rituparna De, Group Head - CSR, Epsilon Carbon; Mr. Rushva Parihar, Head, OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation; and Ms. Satya Naidu, Manager - CSR, Marico. The panel discussion was moderated by Mr Adarsh Kataruka, Managing Director, SoulAce.

SoulAce Case Study of Water Conservation Project At the Forum, SoulAce showcased a compelling case study highlighting its expertise in assessing the impact of complex CSR-led water conservation programmes. The assessment of a multi-village watershed initiative in Maharashtra combined hydrological analysis, satellite evidence and on-ground validation to measure changes in groundwater recharge, water availability and agricultural outcomes.

The study demonstrated measurable improvements in groundwater levels, irrigation access and farm resilience, underscoring the importance of robust impact assessment in helping organisations move beyond activity reporting to evidence-based CSR decision-making. SoulAce Landscape Report on the Impact of CSR on Skill Development

SoulAce launched the “Impact of CSR on Skill Development 2025–26”, a cumulative landscape report covering 100+ CSR skill development interventions. The report brings together insights and evidence from diverse programmes, highlighting how CSR-led skill development is strengthening employability, livelihoods, income opportunities and inclusive economic participation across communities. The Forum concluded with a shared emphasis on community ownership, long-term partnerships and outcome measurement as critical elements of sustainable water interventions. The discussions highlighted the opportunity for CSR to connect water conservation with livelihoods and climate resilience, creating solutions that remain relevant beyond the duration of individual projects.

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