Adani Airports set to begin Mumbai Terminal 1B redevelopment in Jan 2027

Adani Airports-operated Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will begin phased redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B at Mumbai Airport from January 2027, citing safety concerns linked to the ageing infrastructure, while maintaining that around 91 per cent of the airport's passenger traffic will remain unaffected.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 21:37 IST
Adani Airports set to begin Mumbai Terminal 1B redevelopment in Jan 2027
Representative Image (Photo/Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI

Adani Airports-operated Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will begin phased redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B at Mumbai Airport from January 2027, citing safety concerns linked to the ageing infrastructure, while maintaining that around 91 per cent of the airport's passenger traffic will remain unaffected. Mumbai Airport handles approximately 55 million passengers annually, of which around five million passengers, or about 9 per cent, are expected to be temporarily impacted by the redevelopment.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) said only the North Section of Terminal 1B, which accounts for around one-third of Terminal 1's capacity, will be demolished in the first phase to minimise disruption to passengers and airline operations. “91% of Mumbai Airport’s passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake redevelopment of the age-old infrastructure that was in urgent need of repairs,” AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said.

He said the temporary transition of some airline operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport would not represent a permanent shift of Mumbai Airport traffic. Terminal 1 has been identified as a safety-related concern, with temporary mitigation measures being implemented over the years. The company said the fire incident at Terminal 1 in April this year further highlighted the risks associated with continued operations.

The redevelopment is expected to increase Terminal 1's capacity by 33 per cent, from the current 15 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 20 mppa. “Extensive consultations with airlines on the future of Terminal 1 have been ongoing since 2020,” Bansal said, adding that the redevelopment proposal had also been presented before AERA and incorporated into the approved tariff framework.

AAHL said airlines have been given the option to temporarily relocate operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport, with support for a smooth transition. Navi Mumbai Airport is also offering a 100 per cent discount on landing fees for new international flights. It plans to provide cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in User Development Fee between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airports.

Bansal said the availability of Navi Mumbai Airport makes it possible to redevelop Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 in phases rather than shutting the entire terminal, reducing disruption for passengers and airlines. The two airports are expected to function as complementary facilities addressing the aviation infrastructure requirements of the Mumbai metropolitan region. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
4
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI and Postal Banking Give Canada Post a Future Beyond Its Shrinking Mailbag?

Below Chennai’s Streets, AI Is Learning to Predict the Rise and Fall of Groundwater

Why Eastern Europe’s Carbon Future Depends on Cleaner Energy, Not Economic Uncertainty

More Than Shorter Commute: How Compact Cities Can Help Migrant Workers Find Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026