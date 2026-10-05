Sri Lanka Moves Toward New IMF Disbursement as Recovery Enters a Tougher Phase

Sri Lanka has moved closer to securing another US$345 million from the International Monetary Fund after reaching a staff-level agreement on the seventh review of its four-year Extended Fund Facility. The next disbursement would take total IMF support under the arrangement to about US$2.7 billion, but approval still depends on the 2027 Budget meeting program parameters and completion of a financing assurances review.

The agreement arrives at a point when the country's economic indicators look markedly stronger than they did at the start of the program. Growth has continued, reserves have risen, inflation remains in single digits and fiscal performance has improved. Yet the IMF's assessment also makes clear that Sri Lanka's recovery is entering a more demanding phase, where progress will increasingly be judged by how well it withstands external shocks without weakening fiscal, monetary or structural discipline.

Recovery is no longer only about crisis repair

Sri Lanka's economy expanded by 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2026, extending what the IMF described as eleven consecutive quarters of strong growth. Headline inflation stood at 8 percent year-on-year in September, while gross official reserves reached US$6.9 billion at the end of August. Banks were described as well capitalised and profitable, while fiscal performance in the first half of the year remained strong.

The figures suggest that the immediate emergency phase of macroeconomic stabilisation has given way to a different challenge. The key question now is whether Sri Lanka can preserve the economic stability while confronting new pressures and continuing reforms that are politically and socially harder to sustain over time.

Debt restructuring, which the IMF said is largely completed, is another marker of how far the program has moved from its starting point. Yet completion of the seventh review is still tied to the financing assurances process, which will examine multilateral financing contributions and assess whether debt restructuring has advanced sufficiently for the program to continue.

The 2027 Budget will show whether fiscal policy remains aligned with the program as recovery strengthens, while the financing assurances review will test whether the external financing framework supporting that recovery remains credible.

A Middle East shock could expose the recovery's weak points

The IMF's clearest warning concerns the possibility of a prolonged Middle East war. A longer or more intense conflict could raise international fuel costs, increase inflationary pressure and complicate the task of protecting households without reopening fiscal vulnerabilities. Global trade policy uncertainty and the effects of El Niño add further risks to an economy still rebuilding buffers.

Fuel pricing sits at the centre of that trade-off. The IMF wants domestic fuel prices to continue moving in line with international prices and for cost-recovery energy pricing to be preserved. Such an approach protects the budget and energy-sector finances, but it also means external price shocks can reach consumers more directly.

The proposed safeguard is targeted support rather than broad price suppression. The IMF argues that assistance should be carefully costed, included in the budget, time-bound and directed toward vulnerable groups, with poverty-targeted cash transfers used to soften the impact. It is also urging improvements in the coverage, targeting and responsiveness of social safety nets.

Monetary policy may face its own test if higher energy costs begin feeding into broader price pressures. The IMF has said the central bank should be prepared to tighten policy if stronger second-round inflation effects threaten to unsettle expectations, reinforcing how quickly an external shock could turn into a domestic policy challenge.

The next reform phase reaches deeper into the economy

Macroeconomic stabilisation alone will not define the next stage of Sri Lanka's program. The IMF is pushing for a medium-term revenue strategy designed to sustain revenue mobilisation while improving tax efficiency and fairness and providing greater certainty for investors. Public investment management is also under scrutiny, particularly where bottlenecks are slowing capital expenditure.

Cyclone Ditwah-related recovery and reconstruction are specifically cited as areas where stronger investment execution is needed. The emphasis is significant because fiscal discipline and capital spending can pull in opposite directions when governments are trying to maintain tight budgets while also rebuilding infrastructure and supporting growth.

Exchange-rate flexibility remains another pillar of the program. The IMF sees a more flexible currency as a tool for absorbing external shocks and helping reserves continue to accumulate, rather than forcing adjustment entirely through fiscal policy or reserve depletion.

The reform agenda extends well beyond macroeconomic management. Trade liberalisation, updated business and labour regulations, broader access to finance, digital public infrastructure, stronger physical infrastructure and preservation of the anti-corruption legislative framework are all identified as part of the path toward stronger and more inclusive growth.

The next IMF decision will test policy continuity

The immediate focus now shifts to the 2027 Budget and the financing assurances review. Until those conditions are satisfied and the IMF Executive Board approves the review, the next US$345 million remains prospective rather than secured.

For the government, the policy challenge is becoming more demanding precisely because the economy is stabilising. Maintaining fuel-pricing discipline, preserving revenue gains, protecting vulnerable households, improving investment execution and continuing structural reforms will need to happen at the same time rather than in sequence.

The external environment could make that balancing act harder. A prolonged Middle East war, shifts in global trade policy or El Niño-related disruptions could weaken growth, raise prices or increase spending pressures, forcing policymakers to defend gains made under the program without undermining the recovery itself.