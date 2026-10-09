Nigeria’s Economic Gains Are Strengthening State Finances, but Household Relief Remains Limited

Nigeria's fiscal reforms have dramatically increased the resources available to state governments, triggering a surge in infrastructure investment while education and healthcare receive a smaller proportion of expanding public budgets. The World Bank's latest Nigeria Development Update reveals how this shift in spending priorities could shape the country's ability to turn stronger economic growth into better jobs, improved public services and sustained poverty reduction.

The report, titled Beyond the Federal Purse: How Higher Revenues Reshaped State Priorities, examines the transformation of Nigeria's state finances following reforms to exchange rates, petrol subsidies and revenue administration. Its findings expose a central tension in the country's recovery: governments have substantially more money to spend, but the distribution of those resources raises questions about how effectively economic gains will reach ordinary Nigerians.

Economic Recovery Strengthens as Inflation Keeps Households Under Pressure

Nigeria entered the second half of 2026 with stronger economic growth, improved external balances and expanding government revenues. According to the World Bank's report, real GDP increased by 4.2% during the first six months of the year, compared with 3.9% in the corresponding period of 2025 and 3.5% in 2024. Services drove much of the expansion, supported by a stronger contribution from agriculture.

The improvement helped stabilize the poverty rate for the first time since 2019, indicating that worsening poverty conditions had begun to ease. However, stabilization remains distinct from sustained poverty reduction, particularly while inflation continues to restrict household purchasing power and limit the extent to which economic gains translate into improved living standards.

International developments have added another dimension to the recovery. Higher oil prices associated with the Middle East conflict strengthened Nigeria's export earnings, lifting its current account surplus to $12 billion, equivalent to 7.1% of GDP, in the first half of 2026. The comparable surplus a year earlier was $8.6 billion, or 6.7% of GDP.

Gross external reserves exceeded $54 billion in September, supported substantially by foreign portfolio inflows, while continuing reforms improved foreign exchange market functioning. Yet higher crude prices brought only partial fiscal benefits because forward oil sales and oil-backed financing commitments constrained additional revenue gains. The same international price increases also contributed to renewed inflationary pressures through higher fuel costs.

Headline inflation had declined from 27.6% in January 2025 to 15.2% by December, supported by tight monetary policy and reduced exchange rate volatility. Rising fuel prices and seasonal food pressures subsequently interrupted further disinflation, leaving Nigeria with stronger macroeconomic indicators but continuing pressure on household budgets.

A 93% Revenue Surge Is Transforming State Spending Priorities

The World Bank report identifies state governments as major beneficiaries of Nigeria's fiscal reforms. Between 2023 and 2025, gross federation revenues increased by 69% in real terms, largely reflecting exchange-rate adjustments, the elimination of petrol subsidies and improvements in revenue administration. Higher statutory allocations, VAT collections, refunds and settlements of federal obligations further expanded the resources available to states.

Aggregate state revenues consequently increased by approximately 93% in real terms between 2023 and 2025, measured at constant 2019 prices. Expenditures rose by roughly 92%, demonstrating how rapidly expanded fiscal capacity was accompanied by greater public spending. The transformation, however, becomes more revealing when examining how expenditure was distributed across competing development priorities.

Capital expenditure emerged as the principal beneficiary, increasing from 46% to 61% of total state spending. Transport infrastructure accounted for the largest increase, alongside substantial additional investment in housing, agriculture and other economic infrastructure. The shift reflects a growing emphasis on physical assets intended to support productive activity and economic development.

However, larger infrastructure allocations do not necessarily establish whether public investment is being implemented efficiently or generating proportionate economic benefits. The report's spending figures demonstrate changing priorities, but the effectiveness of those investments ultimately depends on expenditure quality and the services or economic opportunities they help deliver.

This distinction is particularly relevant because states now command considerably greater resources and therefore have expanded opportunities to influence development outcomes. Improved fiscal reporting and transparency provide an important foundation, but the World Bank identifies stronger expenditure efficiency and internally generated revenue as continuing priorities for state administrations.

Infrastructure Gains Raise Questions About Nigeria's Human Capital Priorities

The most consequential spending imbalance highlighted by the Nigeria Development Update concerns the relative position of human development. Although education, healthcare and social protection expenditure increased substantially, these sectors generally expanded more slowly than economic infrastructure, allowing physical investment to command a growing proportion of state budgets.

Education's share of total expenditure declined from 14.9% in 2021 to 12.1% in 2025, while healthcare spending remained broadly stable at approximately 7%. Social protection recorded a stronger relative increase, rising from 1.4% to 4.4% over the same period, indicating greater budgetary attention to support for vulnerable populations.

The declining education share should not be mistaken for an absolute reduction in education spending. Rather, it demonstrates how expanding government budgets can still alter the relative importance of individual sectors. Even when allocations increase, slower growth in human development expenditure can leave infrastructure occupying a progressively larger share of fiscal resources.

The distinction presents a difficult development challenge. Transport networks, housing and agricultural infrastructure can strengthen the foundations of economic activity, but education, healthcare and social protection also contribute to the conditions needed for employment creation and improved household welfare. Greater investment in physical infrastructure does not eliminate the need for sustained improvements in essential public services.

The World Bank's findings consequently place the quality and composition of expenditure at the centre of Nigeria's next reform challenge. States have already made progress in strengthening fiscal transparency and expanding internally generated revenue. Whether higher revenues produce improvements in public service delivery will depend on how effectively additional resources are managed and allocated.

Looking ahead, the World Bank projects average economic growth of 4.4% between 2026 and 2028, with inflation gradually easing toward 12% by 2028 and poverty expected to begin declining. Sustained macroeconomic reforms, better public services and stronger conditions for private sector-led employment creation remain essential to achieving those outcomes.

Nigeria's fiscal recovery has expanded the financial possibilities available to state governments, but the World Bank's analysis reveals that revenue growth is only one dimension of development. The more demanding test lies in balancing infrastructure expansion with investment in people, ensuring that larger public budgets ultimately deliver stronger human capital, better jobs and lasting improvements in living standards.