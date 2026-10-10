Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel 

​US President ​Donald ‌Trump said on ​Friday that Russia had agreed ‌to immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the ‌American and global marketplace after ‌what Trump described as a "highly successful" discussion with Russian President Vladimir ⁠Putin.

Trump ​added ⁠that Russia would then deliver 3 ⁠million tons of diesel fuel ​within a short period of ⁠time, based on the condition of ⁠its ​diesel refineries, and would immediately supply another 500,000 tons ⁠in November and 1 million ⁠tons ⁠immediately thereafter.