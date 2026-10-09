New Asia Forum Targets US$30 Billion in Investment into the New Asia at Its Inaugural Edition in Bali

PRNewswire Jakarta [Indonesia], October 9: A new global platform for investment, capital formation and economic partnership will launch 3-4 December in Bali, Indonesia. The New Asia Forum has set a target of US$30 billion in investment into the New Asia at its inaugural edition. The forum will connect long-term capital with the opportunities shaping Asia's next decade.

Powered by Danantara Indonesia (Indonesia's sovereign fund) and produced by Richard Attias & Associates, New Asia Forum is being created with a clear ambition: to become the global gateway to the New Asia, connecting long-term capital with the projects, partnerships and policymakers capable of transforming vision into investment. The world's economic center of gravity is shifting. A new generation of economies is emerging across the region; increasingly connected, technologically ambitious, investment-driven and capable of financing its own future. Asia-Pacific already generates close to 60% of global economic growth (IMF, 2025). Yet, it attracts far less of its share of long-term international capital. New Asia Forum aims to close that gap.

Unlike traditional conferences, New Asia Forum is designed around transaction readiness, capital deployment and execution. The US$30 billion target will be pursued through a curated pipeline of investment-ready opportunities. Heads of state, ministers, sovereign investors and global CEOs will turn diligence into signed commitments across eight strategic sectors: 1. Strategic Resources and Downstreaming 2. Energy and Power 3. Mobility and Advanced Manufacturing 4. Digital Infrastructure and AI 5. Food and Agribusiness 6. Trade and Connectivity 7. Tourism and Creative Economy 8. Education and Human Capital

New Asia Forum will track commitments and progress across editions, creating an ongoing platform of accountability, partnership and investment. Rosan Roeslani, Chief Executive Officer of Danantara Indonesia and Minister of Investment to the Republic of Indonesia, said, "New Asia Forum brings long-term global capital closer to the opportunities being created across Indonesia and the wider region. As Indonesia's sovereign investor and a founding partner of the Forum, Danantara Indonesia is inviting partners together to unlock these opportunities for long-term value. Under the patronage of President Prabowo Subianto, this is Indonesia engaging the world from a position of confidence, ambition, and collaboration."

"For decades, Asia has been viewed primarily as a destination for global capital. That story is changing," said Richard Attias, Founder and Chairman of Richard Attias & Associates. "The New Asia will not simply attract capital. It will increasingly create it, direct it and determine where it can have the greatest impact. We are entering one of the most important investment cycles of our generation, and Asia is at its center." The inaugural New Asia Forum will be an invitation-only gathering of more than 1,000 leaders, featuring over 100 speakers and over 40 sessions across two days.

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