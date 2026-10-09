Punjab Govt appoints Gaurav Yadav as DGP with two-year tenure

Punjab Government appoints IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as Director General of Police (DGP) for a minimum tenure of two years, an official order issued on Friday stated. The order was issued following consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Home Department said.

Apart from Gaurav Yadav, the names of IPS officers, Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu, were also sent to the state government. All three belong to the 1992 batch of the IPS. Punjab governor approved Yadav’s appointment as the state’s top cop.

He was given additional charge of the state DGP in July 2022. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh has alleged systemic corruption in the state administration and warned officials against aligning with the government, following the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive to transfer the case involving letters written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Singh took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), terming it and the party members a "sham," adding that even the office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been under scrutiny. "This party was created by the BJP as their own B-team, but the idea was to make the laws so strict that no matter who the minister or senior official was, anyone involved in corruption would automatically end up in jail. Today, that is the situation. The entire episode involving Arvind Kejriwal and his associates is a sham. Even the Chief Minister's Office has been linked to allegations of corruption, which had also been raised earlier by the Enforcement Directorate," he said. (ANI)