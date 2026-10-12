Dr. B.K. Modi announces launch of an AI-Driven, Sustainable and Technology-Led construction venture to transform India’s real estate industry

Veteran entrepreneur Dr. B.K. Modi – Founder Chairman, Modi Group & Chairman, Modi Holdings Pvt. Ltd., whose entrepreneurial journey spans nearly five decades, is entering the construction technology space with a vision to transform India’s real estate and construction industry through artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, sustainability and global technology partnerships.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 13:38 IST
Dr. B.K. Modi announces launch of an AI-Driven, Sustainable and Technology-Led construction venture to transform India’s real estate industry
Dr. B.K. Modi announces launch of an AI-Driven, Sustainable and Technology-Led construction venture to transform India’s real estate industry. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Veteran entrepreneur Dr. B.K. Modi – Founder Chairman, Modi Group & Chairman, Modi Holdings Pvt. Ltd., whose entrepreneurial journey spans nearly five decades, is entering the construction technology space with a vision to transform India’s real estate and construction industry through artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, sustainability and global technology partnerships.

The venture aims to address key challenges in India’s construction ecosystem, including material wastage, inefficiencies, rising energy consumption and environmental impact. With growing demand for housing and infrastructure, it will focus on technology-led solutions to make construction more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable. Artificial intelligence will play a central role, with solutions spanning architecture, engineering, construction, operations and maintenance. Dr. Modi highlighted collaborations with global technology companies such as Nemetschek to enable a more integrated and digitally driven construction lifecycle. “For me, AI means money,” he said, emphasizing AI’s potential to reduce inefficiencies, optimize costs and improve productivity.

The venture plans to establish 12 factories in its initial phase, with a long-term vision of expanding manufacturing facilities across cities as demand grows. Dr. Modi has identified 10% industry adoption of its construction technology products as a key initial milestone. Drawing on his experience of bringing global technologies to India through partnerships and joint ventures, Dr. Modi aims to adapt international innovations to India’s growing infrastructure and housing requirements. The venture will focus on AI, advanced manufacturing, digitalization and sustainable practices to support a more efficient, technology-driven and future-ready construction industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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