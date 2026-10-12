Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

More than 32,000 children in Nepal have been affected by devastating floods, according to the supplied humanitarian account describing UNICEF's response. The disaster began in late August, when a mass of glacial ice and rock collapsed into a Himalayan river, sending floodwaters through communities and destroying homes, businesses and essential services.

The account reports that 84 children had been declared dead and 5,285 people remained missing, raising fears that the number of children killed would increase. Six weeks after the disaster, families were still searching for stability amid bereavement, interrupted education and the approaching winter.

Children Are Living With Loss That Goes Beyond Damaged Homes

Sahara, 16, lost her mother when floodwaters swept her away. Speaking at her technical training centre, she described her grief in a sentence that captures what recovery figures cannot: "It's not nice to live without a mother."

At school, Sahara had learnt to care for her surroundings, and her community works to protect the land around it. Children like her have contributed little to the climate crisis but face consequences that reach into almost every part of their lives, from the loss of loved ones to disrupted learning and a diminished sense of safety.

The floods damaged or destroyed 23 schools, seven health facilities and 64 water systems. Losing these services makes an already difficult recovery more precarious, especially for children who need safe drinking water, medical care and the routine of a classroom.

Emotional recovery needs equal attention. Children coping with grief, fear and displacement require psychosocial support alongside food, water and shelter. Prolonged disruption to education can also expose girls to greater risks, including child marriage, in a country where the account says 28 per cent of young women were already married before adulthood.

More than half a million children in Nepal faced at least three overlapping climate and environmental hazards before these floods, showing how the disaster intensified risks that were already part of daily life.

A Warming Himalaya Threatens Communities Far Downstream

Scientists are cautious about attributing a single disaster directly to climate change. The conditions that can make mountain landscapes more unstable are better understood: rising temperatures shrink glaciers, thaw permafrost and weaken the ice and frozen ground that help hold slopes together.

According to the account, the Himalayas are warming about twice as fast as the global average. Changes across this mountain system carry consequences far beyond the communities closest to the glaciers.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya contains more ice than any region outside the poles. Around 240 million people live in these mountains, and another 1.65 billion live downstream and depend on rivers fed by this ice, bringing the population connected to the system close to two billion.

Faster melting increases water flows and flood risks in the near term. Continued glacier loss threatens water supplies over the longer term, creating the prospect of destructive floods followed by serious shortages.

Nepal produces around 0.1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the supplied text. Its children are facing severe losses despite having little responsibility for the warming driving these wider changes.

Cash Support Helps Families Recover on Their Own Terms

For Shushila and her husband, Jivan, the flood destroyed the livelihoods they had built together. Jivan is deaf and does not speak; Shushila is an amputee. They ran a tailor's shop and a tea shop, sent their three children to fee-paying schools and had bought an apartment.

Water rose more than two metres through their home and destroyed both businesses. The family escaped with only the clothes they were wearing, leaving them facing deep distress and the loss of their income.

UNICEF provided cash assistance, which the parents spent on their children's books, stationery and clothes. Their choices show how direct financial support allows families to address the needs they consider most urgent.

A single payment cannot replace a home or restore a livelihood. Sustained assistance is needed for this family and thousands of others facing rent, school costs and the expense of starting again.

Cash forms part of UNICEF's winter response, alongside blankets, newborn kits and warm clothing. It gives households flexibility to pay for fuel, keep children in school or purchase supplies to reopen a small business.

The account calls for international climate finance commitments to become practical support that reaches communities quickly. Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change have agreed to provide finance and support to avert, minimise and address loss and damage; affected families need that assistance to be accessible, grant-based and responsive to children's needs and rights.

Recovery Is Reaching Families, but Lasting Protection Needs More

Government agencies, communities, the United Nations and partner organisations have made substantial progress under difficult conditions. New bridges were built within weeks of the floods, restoring connections after water and rock tore through infrastructure.

UNICEF and its partners vaccinated more than 68,000 people against cholera, restored water access for 27,000 people and helped thousands of children return to learning and play spaces. Fifty-one children were reunited with their families.

School tents, newborn supplies and psychological support are helping children and parents regain some stability. These efforts address urgent needs, but families also require dependable support to rebuild homes, recover incomes and continue their children's education.

The account's central message extends across Asia and the Pacific: emergency relief must be matched by action to reduce climate risks and deliver sustained recovery funding. Children need more than help surviving the next flood; they need a safer future in the communities they call home.