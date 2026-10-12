Shree Hari Jewellers Names Neil Nitin Mukesh as Brand Ambassador, Adding Together Legacy and Timeless Elegance

PNN Patna (Bihar) [India], October 12: Shree Hari Jewellers, one of Patna’s cherished names in fine jewellery, is proud to announce the appointment of acclaimed actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as its Brand Ambassador. The association brings together two names that represent heritage, sophistication, craftsmanship, and a deep connection with tradition.

With a legacy built on trust, quality, craftsmanship, and generations of customer relationships, Shree Hari Jewellers has established a distinctive place in Patna’s jewellery landscape. Over the years, the brand has continued to evolve while staying rooted in the values that have shaped its journey—authenticity, purity, timeless design, and an understanding of the emotions attached to every piece of jewellery. The association with Neil Nitin Mukesh reflects this very philosophy. Known for his refined personality, distinctive screen presence, and strong family legacy in Indian cinema, Neil brings an image of class, sophistication, and timeless appeal that aligns naturally with the ethos of Shree Hari Jewellers.

Speaking about the association, a spokesperson for Shree Hari Jewellers said, “Our journey has always been about more than jewellery. It is about the trust of families, the celebration of milestones, and the memories that are passed from one generation to another. Neil Nitin Mukesh represents elegance, heritage, and contemporary appeal, making him a natural fit for our brand. We are delighted to welcome him to the Shree Hari Jewellers family.” The partnership also highlights a shared appreciation for legacy. Just as Shree Hari Jewellers has built its reputation by carrying forward traditional values while embracing changing tastes, Neil Nitin Mukesh comes from a celebrated family legacy and has created his own identity in the world of Indian cinema.

With this collaboration, Shree Hari Jewellers aims to further strengthen its connection with a new generation of jewellery connoisseurs while continuing to honour the trust of its long-standing clientele. The brand plans to introduce Neil Nitin Mukesh across its upcoming brand campaigns, festive initiatives, jewellery collections, and communication platforms. His association is expected to bring a fresh, sophisticated identity to the brand while reinforcing its longstanding positioning around heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless luxury.

Shree Hari Jewelers’ association with Neil Nitin Mukesh marks not just the beginning of a new chapter, but a celebration of legacy—where generations of trust meet contemporary elegance. Neil Nitin Mukesh said, “Jewelry carries emotions, memories and a sense of legacy that stay with us across generations. That is what makes my association with Shree Hari Jewellers especially meaningful. I am delighted to be part of a brand that respects its heritage while presenting it with a fresh and contemporary approach.

Shantam Khemka said, “Shree Hari Jewellers has always believed that legacy is built through trust, relationships and the ability to evolve with the times. Our association with Neil Nitin Mukesh brings together that heritage with a fresh, contemporary expression. The campaign, centred on ‘Amaanat Wohi, Andaz NAYA,’ will be launched soon during Neil’s visit to Patna, marking an exciting new chapter for the brand.” The entire campaign was creatively conceptualized and executed by marketing communication agency – bubble communication and the same featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh will be launched during his visit to Patna, bringing the brand’s legacy and its new-age expression to audiences.

About Shree Hari Jewelers: Shree Hari Jewelers is a renowned jewellery brand from Patna, built on a foundation of trust, craftsmanship, quality, and lasting relationships. With a commitment to timeless jewellery and evolving design sensibilities, the brand continues to create jewellery that becomes a part of life’s most cherished celebrations. Its journey is defined by a strong legacy and an enduring relationship with generations of customers.

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