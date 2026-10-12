The Max Effect by Discovery: How Max Healthcare Is Helping Put India at The Forefront of Global Healthcare

PNN New Delhi [India], October 12: Discovery’s upcoming special, The Max Effect: The Making of India’s Leading Healthcare Institution, explores how India’s healthcare capabilities, talent and scale could help address a growing global healthcare crisis, with Max Healthcare at the forefront of this transformation.

With ageing populations, rising healthcare costs, shortages of doctors and limited clinical resources placing unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems worldwide, the world is looking for ecosystems that can deliver quality care at scale. Against this backdrop, India is emerging as a potential global healthcare hub. The country brings together clinical talent, advanced infrastructure, technology, scale and cost competitiveness, creating the potential to address a growing gap between global healthcare demand and supply.

The Max Effect explores this opportunity through the journey of Max Healthcare, tracing the evolution of an institution that reflects the possibilities of India’s healthcare sector. Speaking about the larger healthcare opportunity, Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare, says, “The world is facing a growing healthcare challenge. How do we provide quality care to a rapidly ageing and expanding population when infrastructure, doctors and resources are limited? India has a unique opportunity because we have the talent, the technology and the ability to build capacity at scale. But we cannot look at healthcare simply as a business. It is a responsibility towards the nation and, increasingly, an opportunity to showcase what India can offer to the world.”

Speaking about the special, Tanaz Mehta, Executive Director – Advertising Revenues, South Asia, Skydance, said, “The Max Effect goes beyond the story of one healthcare institution. It is a story about a much larger transformation taking place in India and the opportunity that transformation represents for the world. Through Max Healthcare’s journey, we wanted to explore how purpose, clinical excellence, technology and patient-centricity can come together to create a model that has relevance far beyond the organisation itself.” The story of Max Healthcare is closely intertwined with the growth of India’s healthcare sector. What began as a single hospital has grown into a network of 21 healthcare facilities, more than 6,000 beds, over 6,000 clinicians and over 40,000 employees, with the organisation working towards a capacity of close to 10,000 beds in the next three years.

Its growth reflects an ambition to build healthcare capacity at scale while keeping the patient at the centre of every decision. The Max Healthcare story is therefore not simply one of expansion, but of building an institution equipped to respond to the needs of a rapidly changing India and, potentially, a world facing an increasingly acute healthcare shortage. This responsibility is reflected in Max Healthcare’s focus on clinical excellence, technology, emergency response, patient experience and its “Chasing Zero” approach to reducing adverse events. The organisation is also investing in education, clinical research, sustainability and community initiatives, recognising that the future of healthcare depends as much on building knowledge and systems as it does on building hospitals.

As countries grapple with ageing populations and rising healthcare expenditure, India’s combination of clinical expertise and cost efficiency could position it as a major destination for global healthcare. For Max Healthcare, this represents both an opportunity and an obligation to continue building the capacity, capabilities and standards that can help India take a leadership position. At its heart, The Max Effect asks a larger question: when the world is running short of healthcare capacity, can India become part of the answer?

With its combination of talent, scale, technology and ambition, India has the ingredients to do so. And with organisations such as Max Healthcare investing in the infrastructure and capabilities required to meet that opportunity, the country has the potential to become one of the most important growth engines in global healthcare. The Max Effect: The Making of India’s Leading Healthcare Institution is scheduled to air on Discovery and Discovery+ on 12th October at 7:30 PM

About Skydance Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, composed of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)