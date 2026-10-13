World Economy Is Still Growing, but Governments Are Losing Their Financial Safety Net

The global economy is still expanding, but the financial capacity of governments to withstand another major disruption is becoming increasingly constrained. Rising borrowing costs, persistent fiscal deficits and elevated public debt are creating a troubling imbalance between economic resilience and the resources available to protect it. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that governments must rebuild their fiscal strength even as inflation, geopolitical tensions and structural spending demands complicate efforts to restore stability.

IMF's October 2026 World Economic Outlook projects global economic growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026, down from 3.5 per cent in 2025, before recovering to 3.4 per cent in 2027. Although these projections suggest continued expansion, they also expose a deeper vulnerability: economic activity may remain relatively resilient while the financial flexibility needed to manage future crises steadily diminishes.

The IMF describes an international economy facing increasingly limited room for adjustment, with public finances under pressure from accumulated debt and expensive financing. Its assessment raises a fundamental question about the durability of global economic stability: how effectively can governments respond to another shock when existing obligations already consume substantial fiscal resources?

Growth is holding up, but the fiscal safety net is weakening

Government finances have absorbed successive economic disruptions, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic and extending into a period of heightened global uncertainty. Emergency interventions and subsequent fiscal pressures have depleted financial buffers, leaving many economies with debt burdens and budget deficits that remain difficult to contain.

The IMF observes that fiscal deficits in several countries are substantially larger than before the pandemic. Meanwhile, higher borrowing costs are intensifying concerns about debt sustainability, making it increasingly difficult for governments to restore financial reserves without confronting competing expenditure requirements.

The underlying concern extends beyond the amount governments owe. Persistent deficits create continuing financing needs, while expensive borrowing raises the cost of maintaining those obligations. Together, these pressures narrow the scope for responding to unexpected economic difficulties, particularly when additional public spending may be necessary.

Inflation further complicates the outlook. The IMF expects global headline inflation to reach 4.7 per cent in 2026, driven largely by higher energy and food prices, before moderating to 4.1 per cent in 2027. Continued price pressures mean fiscal authorities must consider how their spending decisions interact with efforts to contain inflation.

For governments, the challenge involves maintaining essential expenditure while reducing financial vulnerabilities. For households and businesses, elevated energy and food prices create additional uncertainty, particularly if governments have less capacity to cushion future increases. The economic consequences of constrained fiscal policy thus extend beyond government balance sheets.

The spending dilemma is becoming harder to escape

The pressure to strengthen public finances coincides with expenditure demands that cannot easily be treated as temporary. Ageing populations, climate change and national security requirements are placing continuing demands on government budgets, complicating efforts to rebuild reserves depleted by earlier crises.

These obligations create a difficult policy equation. Governments need to restore fiscal discipline to protect future economic stability, yet the same governments face persistent demands for resources. Reducing deficits without undermining their capacity to address longer-term challenges is becoming an increasingly demanding balancing act.

The IMF has called for restrained fiscal policy to contain demand pressures amid heightened inflation risks. Its recommendation reflects concerns that insufficient fiscal adjustment could prolong financial vulnerabilities at a time when borrowing costs are already adding pressure to government budgets.

However, the Fund's assessment also exposes tensions within the adjustment process. Strengthening fiscal buffers requires governments to confront expenditure commitments while preserving the ability to respond to changing economic conditions. The challenge is not simply whether fiscal consolidation is necessary, but how financial resilience can be restored amid competing priorities.

International economic conditions offer little assurance of an easy adjustment. Tariffs and changes in production chains are expected to weigh on global trade growth, although technology-related trade could provide some support. The IMF also expects global economic imbalances to decline only modestly over the medium term, with large fiscal deficits and differences in domestic demand continuing to sustain external gaps.

These overlapping pressures suggest that fiscal recovery cannot be separated from developments in trade, inflation and the wider economic environment. Governments attempting to reduce vulnerabilities must operate within international conditions that remain uncertain and uneven.

The next shock could expose the limits of economic resilience

The IMF's outlook identifies geopolitical developments as a significant threat to economic stability. A prolonged or intensified conflict in the Middle East could sustain higher energy and food prices, reignite inflationary pressures and further weaken government fiscal balances.

Such an outcome would create an especially difficult combination of risks. Governments could face renewed pressure to respond to rising prices while simultaneously confronting more expensive financing and limited fiscal reserves. The capacity to intervene would depend partly on how successfully public finances had been strengthened beforehand.

Financial markets present another potential source of disruption. The IMF warns that a sharp reassessment of expected returns from artificial intelligence-related investment could reduce investment activity and tighten financial conditions. The risk introduces an additional layer of uncertainty alongside more established pressures from geopolitical tensions and changing trade policies.

The inclusion of AI-related investment in the Fund's risk assessment illustrates how expectations surrounding technological development may interact with broader economic vulnerabilities. A reversal in investment sentiment could complicate an already uncertain financial environment, although the IMF presents such an outcome as a risk rather than a forecast.

The immediate policy challenge is therefore inseparable from future uncertainty. Governments must strengthen their finances before another disruption potentially increases expenditure needs, while avoiding assumptions that the projected recovery in global growth will automatically restore their capacity to act.

Attention will increasingly turn to whether fiscal deficits narrow, borrowing pressures ease and governments succeed in rebuilding financial buffers. Developments in energy markets, international trade and AI-related investment will also influence the resilience of the global outlook.

The IMF's call for "strong and deliberate actions" captures the urgency of restoring fiscal capacity before another major shock emerges. Continued economic expansion offers some reassurance, but the more consequential test lies in whether governments can convert that resilience into stronger public finances. Without sufficient fiscal room, even economies that continue growing may find themselves increasingly exposed when the next crisis arrives.