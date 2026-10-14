US says diplomat to Nicaragua returns to US after ambassador choice rejection

​The acting US envoy ‌to Nicaragua Elias Baumann has returned to Washington "for critical consultations" ‌after officials in the ‌country rejected the US pick for ambassador, Natasha Franceschi, the ⁠State ​Department said ⁠on Tuesday.

The decision by co-Presidents ⁠Daniel Ortega and his ​wife Rosario Murillo"demonstrates the hypocrisy ⁠of their rhetoric of mutual respect ⁠and ​their desire to engage in political ⁠theater at the expense of the ⁠Nicaraguan ⁠people," the statement added.