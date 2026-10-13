Oil Generates 90% of Libya’s State Revenue: Why Is Development Financing Still Falling Short?

Libya's economy is expanding again, but its financial system is struggling to convert oil wealth into productive investment. The African Development Bank's Country Focus Report 2026 estimates that the country requires $39.3 billion annually for structural transformation by 2030, against a financing gap of $37.2 billion. The findings reveal an economic contradiction: substantial natural resources, recovering national output and limited capacity to fund development beyond hydrocarbons.

Economic growth reached an estimated 12.4% in 2025 after a 0.4% contraction in 2024, supported largely by higher oil production. The Bank forecasts growth of 6.5% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027. Yet hydrocarbons still generate approximately 97% of exports, 90% of government revenues and 60% of economic activity, leaving recovery vulnerable to production disruptions and international price volatility.

Oil Revenues Are Recovering, but Libya's Fiscal Foundations Remain Fragile

Libya's financing problem cannot be explained simply by insufficient national wealth. The economy generates considerable petroleum earnings, but government revenue remains concentrated in a sector exposed to security disruptions and unpredictable global markets. Limited non-oil taxation and fragmented expenditure management make it difficult to convert temporary revenue gains into reliable development financing.

Tax receipts accounted for approximately 2% of total government revenue between 2023 and 2025. Excluding foreign exchange taxes, non-oil tax collections remained near 1% of GDP during 2021–2024. Widespread exemptions, weak enforcement and outdated administrative systems have left Libya without a broad, dependable domestic revenue base capable of supporting long-term public investment.

Fiscal volatility demonstrates the consequences. Libya's budget deficit reached 24.8% of GDP in 2024 before narrowing to an estimated 4.2% in 2025 as oil earnings improved. Although modest surpluses are projected for 2026 and 2027, fiscal improvement remains closely tied to hydrocarbon performance rather than a fundamental strengthening of public revenue institutions.

Expenditure pressures further restrict investment capacity. Public wages and energy subsidies represented approximately 30% and 20% of GDP respectively in 2025. Therefore, redirecting resources toward infrastructure, education and productive sectors involves difficult fiscal choices, particularly where subsidies help protect households from economic instability and rising living costs.

April 2026 brought an important institutional development with the approval of Libya's first unified national budget in more than a decade. However, parallel expenditure, weak reporting systems and limited oversight remain obstacles. The Bank estimates eastern authorities' parallel spending at between 59 billion and more than 70 billion dinars in 2024, highlighting the scale of the coordination challenge.

A Banking System Rich in Assets but Poor in Productive Lending

Libya's development financing shortage becomes more striking when examined alongside its banking sector. At the end of 2025, the country had 24 banks, while the five largest institutions controlled 66.5% of banking assets and 90.2% of loans. Banking capitalization improved, but the financial system remained heavily concentrated and predominantly state-controlled.

The sector's estimated capital adequacy ratio rose to 31.7% in 2025, yet its loans-to-deposits ratio fell to 17.5%. This disconnect illustrates the limits of judging financial strength through bank balance sheets alone. Institutions may possess substantial financial resources without effectively directing them toward businesses, infrastructure or private-sector expansion.

Small enterprises face particularly restrictive financing conditions. High collateral requirements, limited lending products and unresolved property registration problems complicate access to formal credit. Many businesses consequently depend on family networks and personal savings, restricting their ability to invest, expand operations and absorb workers outside the public sector.

Informality reinforces these financial constraints. The Bank estimates that informal activity accounts for 35–45% of GDP and employs approximately 40–50% of the workforce. Businesses operating outside formal systems contribute relatively little to taxation and frequently lack access to banking services, creating mutually reinforcing weaknesses in revenue collection and investment financing.

Employment indicators demonstrate the human consequences. Unemployment reached 19.1% in 2024, including 24.4% among women and 50.6% among young people aged 15–24, according to World Bank figures cited by the Bank. Oil-driven economic expansion offers limited employment opportunities because petroleum production is capital-intensive and private-sector job creation remains constrained.

Currency instability adds another barrier. Following devaluations in April 2025 and January 2026, the gap between official and parallel exchange rates remained approximately 60% in February 2026. Such disparities complicate business planning, access to foreign currency and investment decisions, weakening the conditions needed for sustained private-sector financing.

Libya's Real Test Is Turning Resource Wealth Into Development Capital

Libya's financing challenge extends beyond annual government budgets. AfDB estimates that infrastructure represents 97.7% of the projected development financing gap, placing enormous importance on investment preparation, financial governance and the ability to mobilize resources through credible public and private institutions.

Sovereign wealth offers potential but not readily accessible financing. The Libya Investment Authority held assets valued at $68.3 billion in December 2019, although United Nations sanctions and governance constraints have restricted their use. An asset reassessment underway in April 2026 could improve transparency, but the amount available for domestic investment remains uncertain.

Private investment faces comparable institutional obstacles. Libya introduced public-private partnership regulations in 2024, creating a framework for investment in infrastructure and public services. However, weak feasibility studies, insufficient risk analysis, lengthy approvals and limited financing instruments continue to prevent many projects from reaching financial close.

Diversification opportunities nevertheless extend across renewable energy, manufacturing, logistics and mineral resources. Libya possesses Africa's largest proven oil reserves alongside considerable solar and wind potential. Developing these sectors requires more than attracting investors: stronger legal protections, technical skills, reliable infrastructure and functioning financial markets are necessary to translate opportunities into economic activity.

The next indicators of progress will be practical rather than rhetorical: whether unified budgeting improves expenditure control, whether banks increase productive lending, whether investment projects secure financing and whether non-oil industries create employment. Libya's recovery is visible in its growth figures, but its longer-term economic direction will depend on whether institutions can turn resource earnings into sustained productive capacity.