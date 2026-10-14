AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

The African Development Bank Group has completed a five-day supervision mission in Khartoum to review progress on the $55 million Sudan Health Emergency and Infrastructure Project and agree on faster implementation measures at a time when the country's health system remains under severe pressure from conflict.

The mission, held from 4 to 8 October 2026, brought together teams from the Bank Group and the World Health Organization to examine project performance, operational challenges, monitoring arrangements, management structures and the results framework guiding implementation. The project, known as SHEIP, is financed by the African Development Fund and implemented by WHO.

Project Focuses on Primary Care, Emergency Response and Women and Children

SHEIP is designed to improve access to essential primary health care and emergency services, strengthen Sudan's capacity to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies and build a health system that can function more effectively during future crises. A major part of the programme is focused on reducing illness and deaths among women and children, groups that face particularly high risks when health services are disrupted.

AfDB Country Manager for Sudan David Muthusi Mutuku, who led the mission, said stronger primary care and better emergency preparedness are essential not only for meeting current needs but also for creating a more resilient system in the years ahead.

The teams agreed on an action plan intended to speed up implementation. This includes bringing forward procurement of medical equipment and essential supplies for primary health care, severe acute malnutrition treatment and emergency operations centres.

Health Facilities Set for Rehabilitation and Solar Power Support

Bank and WHO teams visited health facilities already receiving support through SHEIP, where facility directors said the programme was helping to close critical gaps in service delivery.

The mission also agreed to move ahead with solar energy installations at selected facilities, together with rehabilitation works needed to improve their ability to provide care. Reliable power is particularly important for facilities operating in a fragile environment, where electricity disruptions can affect medical equipment, cold storage, communications and the delivery of basic services.

WHO Representative in Sudan Dr Abdinasir Abubakar said the organisation remained committed to implementing SHEIP efficiently and on schedule, and thanked the African Development Bank Group for its close follow-up and flexibility in adapting the project to Sudan's difficult operating environment.

Conflict Has Left Millions Without Reliable Health Services

The supervision mission comes as Sudan's health system continues to face widespread disruption. An estimated 33.7 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2026, including around 21 million people who require health assistance.

Nearly 40% of health facilities across the country are currently non-functional, with the share rising to an estimated 70% to 80% in areas directly affected by conflict. These figures underline the pressure on remaining facilities and the importance of projects that keep essential services operating.

SHEIP is intended to help sustain access to primary care, improve emergency response capacity and strengthen facilities that remain operational. The latest mission placed particular emphasis on faster procurement, better coordination and infrastructure improvements so that the project can deliver its planned results on schedule.

For Sudan's health system, the programme represents both immediate emergency support and a longer-term effort to rebuild resilience in facilities serving communities facing some of the country's most difficult conditions.