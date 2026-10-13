IFI Techsolutions Renews Three Microsoft Azure Specializations for a Fifth Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: IFI Techsolutions Limited (“IFI Techsolutions”), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced the renewal of three Microsoft Azure specializations for a fifth consecutive year: Infrastructure and Database Migration, Azure Virtual Desktop, and App Modernization on Microsoft Azure.

The renewals reaffirm IFI Techsolutions’ proven ability to help enterprises modernize applications, migrate and optimize infrastructure and databases, and deliver secure digital workplace experiences through Azure Virtual Desktop. Awarded by Microsoft to partners that demonstrate proven technical expertise and successful customer outcomes, Azure specializations represent a rigorous validation of delivery capabilities. The recognition complements IFI Techsolutions’ Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status and Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for enterprise cloud transformation initiatives.

Organizations across industries continue to rely on IFI Techsolutions to modernize complex technology environments, optimize cloud operations, and improve agility while maintaining security, governance, and business continuity. The renewed specializations underscore the company’s sustained investment in technical excellence and customer success. Puneet Bajaj, Chief Technology Officer, IFI Techsolutions, said: “Cloud modernization is no longer a standalone technology initiative. It is a strategic business priority that demands deep engineering expertise, operational rigor, and a clear focus on outcomes. Renewing these Azure specializations for a fifth consecutive year reflects the consistency of our delivery approach and our commitment to helping customers modernize critical workloads with confidence, resilience, and scale.”

For customers, the renewals provide continued assurance of IFI Techsolutions’ proven expertise in delivering complex Azure transformation initiatives, backed by independently validated capabilities and real-world delivery experience. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)