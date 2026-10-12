Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

Economic globalization promises access to wider markets, greater investment and new employment opportunities. Yet across six post-Soviet economies, deeper integration into the global economy has been associated with lower female labor force participation, raising questions about whether expanding international economic connections necessarily produces more inclusive labor markets.

A study titled "Economic Globalization and Female Labor Force Participation: Evidence from Six Post-Soviet Economies Using Common Correlated Effects Estimators," published in the journal Economies, challenges the assumption that globalization naturally strengthens women's economic participation. Authored by Ahliman Abbasov of Azerbaijan State University of Economics and Muslum Ibrahimov of IU International University of Applied Sciences, the research examines Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan between 1991 and 2023.

Based on 33 years of economic and labor market data, the researchers identify a consistently negative regional association between economic globalization and women's workforce participation across three econometric models. However, the relationship varies considerably across countries, and the strength of statistical evidence differs between models, indicating that international integration interacts with domestic economic and institutional conditions in complex ways.

The findings present a challenge for development strategies that assume increasing trade and investment will automatically expand employment opportunities. They suggest that the composition of economic activity, existing labor market structures and women's access to emerging industries deserve closer attention when evaluating globalization's employment outcomes.

The Globalization Promise Meets a Different Labor Market Reality

International economic integration can transform employment through trade expansion, foreign investment and changes in domestic production. Export-oriented businesses and internationally connected industries may create jobs for women, particularly where demand grows in sectors employing substantial numbers of female workers. Yet greater competition, technological changes and industrial restructuring can also weaken employment opportunities for workers concentrated in less competitive activities.

Previous research offers no universal conclusion about globalization's relationship with women's employment. Studies covering Pakistan and certain South Asian economies have identified positive associations, while research examining developing countries and transition economies has documented negative relationships. Differences in industrial structures, institutional conditions, trading relationships and the measurement of globalization help explain why findings vary across regions.

The six economies examined in the study provide a distinctive setting because of their shared Soviet economic legacy and subsequent transition toward market-oriented systems. Following the Soviet Union's dissolution, their labor markets underwent major institutional and structural transformations while their international economic connections evolved. Despite common historical experiences, the countries differ substantially in economic composition and levels of global integration.

To examine these differences, the researchers assembled a balanced dataset containing 198 country-year observations from 1991 to 2023. Female labor force participation, GDP per capita and fertility indicators were obtained from the World Bank, while economic integration was measured using the economic dimension of the KOF Globalisation Index, which incorporates trade and financial globalization.

The analysis applies three statistical approaches designed to account for common influences affecting multiple economies while allowing national relationships to differ. This distinction is particularly important because the researchers find evidence that the countries experience shared economic influences but do not exhibit identical relationships between globalization and female labor force participation.

Three Economic Models Reveal a Persistent Negative Association

The key finding emerges from the consistency of the estimated relationship across three different econometric approaches. Each produces a negative regional coefficient for economic globalization, although the magnitude and statistical significance vary.

The baseline Common Correlated Effects Mean Group model estimates a coefficient of −0.0866. In practical terms, a 10-point increase in the KOF Economic Globalisation Index is associated with approximately 0.87 percentage points lower female labor force participation, holding other modeled variables constant. However, the estimate is statistically significant only at the 10% level, and its 95% confidence interval includes zero, indicating relatively weak evidence.

The Dynamic Common Correlated Effects Mean Group model produces a coefficient of −0.0467, statistically significant at the 5% level. An alternative Cross-Sectionally Augmented Distributed Lag specification yields a coefficient of −0.0727, also significant at the 5% threshold. Both estimates reinforce the negative direction observed in the baseline model, although the alternative model's overall statistical significance is relatively weak.

Collectively, these results suggest that greater economic integration is not necessarily accompanied by increasing women's participation in the labor force. However, the researchers caution that the findings establish conditional statistical associations rather than causal effects. The evidence does not demonstrate that globalization itself causes women to withdraw from employment or prevents them from entering the workforce.

The analysis also identifies substantial persistence in female labor force participation. The dynamic model produces a positive coefficient of 0.5194 for the previous year's participation rate, indicating a strong statistical relationship between current and earlier labor market outcomes. The researchers suggest that established employment structures, institutions and social norms may be relevant to this persistence.

Interestingly, GDP per capita and changes in fertility are statistically insignificant across the principal models. The analysis does not establish systematic conditional associations between these variables and female labor force participation within the sample. These results do not establish that economic development or fertility are unimportant; rather, their independent relationships are not statistically supported by the estimated specifications.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Expose the Limits of Regional Averages

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan exhibit the strongest and most consistent evidence of a negative relationship between economic globalization and female labor force participation across both principal models.

Kazakhstan records globalization coefficients of −0.1449 in the baseline model and −0.0879 in the dynamic specification. Turkmenistan produces corresponding estimates of −0.0863 and −0.1044. Both countries retain statistically significant negative relationships across these approaches, distinguishing them from the remaining four economies.

Elsewhere, the evidence is considerably less uniform. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan display changes in coefficient direction between the two models, while Uzbekistan records positive estimates that do not reach the conventional 5% significance threshold. Tajikistan exhibits negative estimates, but their statistical strength varies between specifications.

These differences complicate attempts to establish a single explanation for women's employment outcomes across the region. The researchers suggest that domestic production structures and the industries through which countries integrate internationally may help explain variations. Globalization can expand trade and financial connections without necessarily increasing opportunities in sectors employing women intensively.

The relationship may also depend on domestic institutions and labor market arrangements governing access to employment. Post-Soviet economic restructuring altered established employment systems, while national economic trajectories diverged. However, the study does not directly test which specific industrial or institutional characteristics explain the observed country-level differences.

Additional tests reinforce both the consistency and uncertainty surrounding the regional findings. When the researchers sequentially exclude individual countries, the estimated globalization coefficient remains negative in all twelve reduced-sample estimations. Nevertheless, its magnitude and statistical significance change substantially, particularly when Turkmenistan is excluded.

Alternative specifications that remove fertility or pandemic-related controls also preserve the negative coefficient, although statistical precision varies. The researchers consequently characterize the evidence as directionally stable rather than uniformly statistically robust, an important qualification given the relatively small six-country sample.

Economic Openness Alone Cannot Deliver Gender-Inclusive Growth

The findings raise important considerations for policymakers seeking to combine international economic integration with greater female employment. Policies encouraging trade and investment may be more relevant to women's labor market participation when accompanied by domestic measures that improve their access to expanding economic activities.

The researchers identify support for women's participation in internationally connected sectors, investment in skills and training, and measures addressing institutional and labor market barriers as potentially relevant policy directions. Their analysis nevertheless indicates that identical interventions would be inappropriate across all six economies because of differences in economic structures and employment conditions.

For development institutions and governments, the distinction between economic integration and employment inclusion is particularly significant. Rising international economic connectivity does not establish whether the resulting opportunities reach women. Evaluating the gender dimensions of economic transformation therefore requires attention to domestic labor market conditions rather than relying exclusively on aggregate measures of globalization.

The research also speaks to broader discussions surrounding gender equality and inclusive economic development. Its findings suggest that international integration and women's workforce participation should be assessed as distinct, though potentially connected, dimensions of development. Stronger global economic links cannot independently establish progress toward greater gender inclusion.

However, several limitations constrain the conclusions. The statistical methods employed are generally developed for datasets containing more countries, while this investigation covers only six. The economic globalization index also combines trade and financial dimensions, preventing the researchers from identifying their separate relationships with female workforce participation.

Additional institutional, demographic and labor market characteristics are not incorporated into the baseline models. Potential reverse causality and unobserved country-specific factors also remain unresolved. Future research examining individual components of globalization, sectoral employment structures and additional institutional variables could help identify the mechanisms behind national differences.