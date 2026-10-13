GK Electric Partners with IIT Bhilai to Drive Innovation in Electric Mobility

PNN Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 13: GK Electric, part of the Raipur-based GK Group, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai, formalized through the IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF), to jointly advance research, design and development in electric vehicle technology.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof. Rajiv Prakash, Director, IIT Bhilai. GK Electric was represented by its Chairman, Mr. Amar Parwani; Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Punit Parwani; Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Suresh Dasari; and Head – Field Service, Mr. Sayan Bhomik. IIT Bhilai was represented by Dr. Shailendra Kumar, Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, and Prof. Soumya Gangopadhyay, Dean of Faculty Affairs, IIT Bhilai. Under the partnership, GK Electric and IIT Bhilai will jointly work on the design, engineering and development of next-generation electric vehicles — including advanced battery technologies, Battery Management Systems (BMS), motors, controllers and vehicle electronics. The scope also covers joint research in lightweight materials, thermal management and intelligent, connected vehicle systems, along with shared testing, validation and certification capabilities.

As part of the MoU, the two organizations plan to explore setting up a Centre of Excellence for Electric Mobility and Advanced Vehicle Technologies, offer students internships, live industrial projects and research opportunities, and enable IIT Bhilai faculty to provide GK Electric technical consultancy across product design, manufacturing, testing and battery technology. "It's a proud moment for GK Electric to partner with one of India's premier institutes, IIT Bhilai. We build electric three-wheelers that solve last-mile mobility for goods and passengers, and this collaboration will help us develop indigenous technology to strengthen that mission." — Mr. Punit Parwani, Managing Director & CEO, GK Electric

"IIT Bhilai continuously works to drive innovation that builds indigenous Indian technology. In line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision to boost manufacturing in India, we are glad to partner with GK Electric in this effort." — Prof. Rajiv Prakash, Director, IIT Bhilai "GK Electric believes in Make in Chhattisgarh, Make in India. Developing indigenous technology will strengthen our products, and we are proud to partner with IIT Bhilai — we thank them for joining hands with us." — Mr. Amar Parwani, Chairman, GK Electric

About GK Electric GK Electric is part of the Raipur-headquartered GK Group, a leading automotive group in Central India with a legacy dating back to 1960, with a presence across two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, construction equipment and electric mobility. GK Electric designs, manufactures and sells electric three-wheelers for last-mile passenger and cargo mobility. With 5,500+ customers and 42 service touchpoints, the company currently operates across three states — Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh — and is commencing operations in a fourth, Odisha. Backed by this collaboration with IIT Bhilai and a growing focus on indigenous EV technology, GK Electric is building towards its ambition of becoming one of India's leading electric three-wheeler players in the last-mile mobility space, with plans to expand into new geographies across the country.

About IIT Bhilai The Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai is a premier technical institute in Chhattisgarh, engaged in cutting-edge research and education across engineering and technology, including electric vehicle technology, battery systems and advanced manufacturing.

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