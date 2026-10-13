KORE Mobile Opens in Goa, Bringing Genuine Mobiles, Expert Guidance and a Chance to Win a Fortuner, Thar, Swift or Bullet

KORE Mobile, one of India's most prominent mobile retail chains, announced the opening of its stores in Goa on 12 October 2026, its entry into Goa with the launch of its flagship stores at [Panjim, Madgaon, Mapusa, Siolim & Vasco]. With this launch, KORE Mobile now has a national presence of 230+ stores across 9 operational states

ANI | Goa | Updated: 13-10-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 16:03 IST
KORE Mobile Opens in Goa, Bringing Genuine Mobiles, Expert Guidance and a Chance to Win a Fortuner, Thar, Swift or Bullet
India's fast-growing mobile retail chain expands to its 9th operational state, taking its network to 230+ stores . Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Goa [India], October 13: KORE Mobile, one of India's most prominent mobile retail chains, announced the opening of its stores in Goa on 12 October 2026, its entry into Goa with the launch of its flagship stores at [Panjim, Madgaon, Mapusa, Siolim & Vasco]. With this launch, KORE Mobile now has a national presence of 230+ stores across 9 operational states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and now Goa.

The Goa store gives customers in the state access to the latest smartphones, gadgets, accessories and appliances under one roof. Every purchase is backed by genuine products, trusted service and expert guidance from trained staff. Top Brands, Under One Roof

The KORE Mobile store in Goa offers electronic gadgets, accessories and appliances from leading brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola, Tecno and Itel, along with prominent accessory brands. "KORE Dilaye More": Every Customer Wins To mark the launch, KORE Mobile brings its signature "KORE Dilaye More" offer to Goa. Every customer who buys from a KORE Mobile store gets an assured gift and a chance to win a Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Thar, Maruti Swift, Royal Enfield Bullet and many other exciting gifts.

"Goa is a vibrant and fast-growing market, and we are delighted to open our doors here. Our mission is to make cutting-edge mobile technology accessible to every Indian through trusted service, genuine products and expert guidance. We look forward to becoming a part of the Goan community." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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