Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half

For farmers, cutting fuel use matters most when fields continue producing a dependable harvest, and research from southern Spain shows how changes in everyday fieldwork can reduce energy demands without a clear loss of crop output.

The study, "Improving energy efficiency and carbon balance through conservation and precision agriculture with respect to conventional agriculture: a methodological approach," published in Frontiers in Agronomy, compared conventional tillage with no-tillage farming, retained crop residues and GPS tractor guidance.

The combined system cut diesel consumption by an average of 53%, reduced total energy requirements and lowered estimated emissions associated with field operations and agricultural inputs.

Tracking everyday farming across three Spanish farms

Researchers monitored 90 hectares on three commercial farms in Andalusia, including sites in Córdoba and Seville province, over four growing seasons from 2009/10 to 2012/13. The rainfed fields, with predominantly clay or clay-loam soils, followed a rotation of cereals, sunflower and legumes, including bread and durum wheat, chickpeas, broad beans and peas. Each crop was compared in five-hectare plots under conventional tillage without guidance and under no-tillage with guidance, with farmers adapting their operations to local conditions.

Conservation agriculture combines minimal soil disturbance, lasting soil cover and crop rotation, with seeds planted without the repeated soil preparation used in conventional systems. GPS guidance helps tractors follow more accurate routes during sowing, spraying and fertiliser spreading, reducing overlaps that waste fuel and apply inputs twice.

Tractor sensors recorded location, speed, fuel consumption and working status every two seconds, giving the team detailed records of actual fieldwork. Their calculation method included fuel energy and the energy associated with machinery manufacture and maintenance, seeds, fertilisers and crop protection products, creating a practical framework for comparing production systems.

Fuel savings came without a clear difference in yields

Average wheat yields reached 2.39 tonnes per hectare under the combined system and 2.24 tonnes under conventional tillage. Sunflower yielded 1.08 and 1.10 tonnes per hectare, respectively, and legumes produced 1.06 and 1.08 tonnes. These results support the possibility of maintaining production with lower energy use under the conditions studied, without establishing that the systems will perform identically everywhere.

Weather placed considerable pressure on harvests, with rainfall approaching 1,000 millimetres in the first two seasons, falling below 300 millimetres in the third, and returning to unusually wet conditions in the fourth. Some crops could not be harvested, and average yields were around 10% below the regional comparison figures.

Diesel savings remained substantial across the rotation: 51.6% for wheat, 52.9% for sunflower and 55.7% for legumes. Removing repeated tillage operations drove much of this reduction, and guidance reduced overlap during fertiliser spreading from 14.7% to 5.5%. Energy associated with machinery manufacture and maintenance fell by roughly half, despite heavier no-tillage seeders requiring more fuel for sowing itself.

Sunflower delivered the strongest efficiency gains

Total energy consumption fell by 12% for wheat, 26.3% for sunflower and 18.4% for legumes. Wheat remained the most energy-demanding crop because nitrogen fertiliser accounted for much of its requirement, using about 17.54 gigajoules per hectare under the combined system compared with 19.93 under conventional tillage. Sunflower required 2.75 versus 3.73 gigajoules, and legumes needed 5.15 versus 6.31.

Wheat achieved the largest absolute saving per hectare, despite having the smallest percentage reduction, with reduced fertiliser overlap playing an especially important role. Avoiding tillage supplied most of the savings for sunflower and legumes, which used much less fertiliser.

The study assessed energy efficiency, meaning harvested grain energy for each unit invested, and energy productivity, meaning the weight harvested for each unit of energy used. Sunflower returned 5.45 units of harvest energy per unit invested under the combined system, compared with 4.08 under conventional management, and produced about 390 kilograms per gigajoule instead of 290. Its energy efficiency increased by 33.5% and productivity by 34.5%, making it the strongest performer on both measures.

Wheat recorded average improvements of 21.3% and 27.3%, and legumes 15.6% and 23.5%; only sunflower showed clear evidence of differences between systems on these measures. Wheat produced the most harvest energy overall, demonstrating why a crop's energy demand needs to be assessed alongside its output.

Lower emissions bring benefits and practical trade-offs

Estimated emissions from energy use and agricultural inputs fell by 12% for wheat, 26.4% for sunflower and 18.4% for legumes, with wheat retaining the largest footprint. Indicators describing grain carbon relative to carbon emitted, and harvest weight relative to carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions, improved by roughly 34% for sunflower, 21% for wheat and 20% for legumes.

The clearest evidence of differences on these indicators came from sunflower. These carbon results closely followed the energy findings because emissions were calculated from energy consumption and conversion factors, rather than independently measured across the entire farm.

The calculations excluded carbon stored in soil and emissions released directly by soils, including soil respiration, so they cannot establish a complete net carbon balance or carbon neutrality. Carbon in crop residues was excluded from the grain-based efficiency calculation.

Weed control introduced another trade-off: replacing mechanical cultivation with herbicides increased the energy associated with manufacturing crop protection products, which the authors report was about 45% higher on average. Those products accounted for nearly one-third of sunflower's total energy demand under the combined system. The paper discusses evidence that conservation practices can reduce erosion and runoff, but those benefits do not remove the need to assess herbicide impacts.