Park Hospital Marks Groundbreaking of Rs. 200 Crore, 550-Bed Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital in Prayagraj

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 14: Park Hospital, part of Park Medi World Limited, marked the groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. With an investment of approximately Rs. 200 crore, the project represents a significant milestone in the Group's expansion plans and its efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The hospital is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. The project is expected to expand access to organised, multi-speciality healthcare for residents of Prayagraj and neighbouring areas. The facility is targeted for completion within two years from the appointed date under the concession agreement. The groundbreaking marks the next stage of a project for which Park Medi World received the PPP mandate in August 2026. The development forms part of the Group's broader strategy to expand its hospital network across emerging healthcare markets and strengthen its presence beyond established metropolitan centres.

Park Medi World currently operates a network of 17 hospitals with a combined capacity of approximately 4,290 beds. The Group is working towards expanding its network capacity to approximately 6,660 beds by December 2028 through a combination of new hospital developments, acquisitions and capacity additions at existing facilities. The Prayagraj project builds on the Group's growing presence in Uttar Pradesh, where it already operates a 360-bed hospital in Agra and will soon be commissioning two new hospitals in Kanpur and Gorakhpur under the O&M model. Together, these projects are expected to strengthen Park's healthcare footprint across the state and expand its ability to serve patients across a wider regional catchment.

The Group also has an established presence in Punjab through facilities including Park Hospital Bathinda, Park Hospital Patiala and Park Hospital Mohali. Its wider network spans 15 cities across 6 states in North India, supported by investments in hospital infrastructure, clinical capabilities and patient services. Commenting on the development, Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Medi World Limited, said, “The groundbreaking of our Prayagraj hospital marks an important milestone in our expansion journey. As we work towards increasing our network capacity to approximately 6,600 beds by December 2028, our focus remains on strengthening our presence across North India and expanding access to healthcare in emerging markets. Prayagraj is an important addition to our growth plans, reflecting our commitment to developing healthcare infrastructure that responds to the needs of the communities we serve.”

Through its planned investments and capacity additions, Park Medi World aims to strengthen its regional presence and expand access to multi-speciality healthcare across established and emerging markets. About Park Medi World Limited

Park Group is North India's 2nd largest hospital chain, currently operating 17 hospitals with a combined capacity of ~4,300 beds as on date. Together with this proposed 550-bed PPP facility at Prayagraj, the Group is in the process of integrating 6 additional hospitals and expanding capacity at 3 existing units. These are in various stages of execution and will add ~2,300 beds to our network. With these, Park Group's total capacity is expected to reach ~6,600 beds, underscoring its commitment to leadership and growth in healthcare delivery. The Group has established a strong presence across 15 key cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror, Jaipur, Agra, Panchkula and Rudrapur, and is expanding into Zirakpur (Punjab), Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and Rohtak (Haryana). Built on a commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare, Park Group offers a comprehensive range of clinical services—spanning super-specialities such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, critical care, nephrology, organ transplants, and women & child health. Each facility is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, 24×7 emergency support, and multi-disciplinary teams delivering evidence-based care. Through continuous expansion and strategic investments, Park Group is strengthening its mission to build a dependable, technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem that serves both metropolitan and regional communities across North India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)