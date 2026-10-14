Sh. Cheedhara Srinivas appointed Secretary of Viksit Bharat Abhiyan

PNN New Delhi [India], October 14: The Authority of Viksit Bharat Abhiyan has officially announced the appointment of Sh. Cheedhara Srinivas as the Secretary of Viksit Bharat Abhiyan. In this important leadership role, he will be responsible for developing strategic frameworks for various initiatives, overseeing their effective implementation, and strengthening coordination across multiple sectors in alignment with the national vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. The appointment marks a significant step towards strengthening the organizational framework of Viksit Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative aims to accelerate India’s development through economic progress, social advancement, technological innovation, and inclusive governance, with the goal of achieving the vision of a developed nation by the centenary of India’s Independence in 2047.

As Secretary, Sh. Cheedhara Srinivas will focus on policy formulation, effective coordination between central and state-level institutions, and the implementation of development initiatives. His key priorities will include ensuring that the benefits of development schemes reach the last person in society, encouraging partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and social organizations, and promoting active participation from various stakeholders. Special emphasis will also be placed on youth participation, digital empowerment, and technological innovation to take the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 to citizens across the country. Through coordinated efforts and effective execution, the initiative seeks to encourage inclusive growth and expand opportunities for people from all sections of society. Commenting on his appointment, Sh. Cheedhara Srinivas said, “Being entrusted with the responsibility of Secretary of Viksit Bharat Abhiyan is both an honour and a significant responsibility. Viksit Bharat @2047 is not merely a national vision; it is a commitment connected to the aspirations of every citizen. We are committed to building a prosperous, self-reliant, and developed India through coordinated efforts across all sectors, effective strategies, and dedicated implementation.”

Dr. Santosh Rai, Chief Patron of Viksit Bharat Abhiyan, and Ms. Shiva Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the initiative, warmly congratulated Sh. Cheedhara Srinivas on his appointment as Secretary. They extended their best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure, expressing hope that his leadership and dedicated efforts would help advance the campaign’s activities and strengthen public participation in achieving the nation’s development objectives. Their congratulations underline the importance of coordinated leadership, institutional cooperation, and collective participation in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Viksit Bharat Abhiyan is focused on the vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Its broad objectives include sustainable economic growth, modern infrastructure development, technological empowerment, environmental protection, inclusive governance, and human capital development. The initiative seeks to encourage comprehensive national progress through collective efforts across sectors and active participation by citizens. By promoting collaboration, innovation, and inclusive development, Viksit Bharat Abhiyan aims to contribute towards building a prosperous, self-reliant, and developed India for future generations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)