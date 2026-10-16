IDB Lab Backs Cometa IV With $10 Million to Help Latin America’s Tech Startups Grow

Early-stage technology companies across Latin America and the Caribbean could gain access to fresh funding through a $10 million investment approved by IDB Lab in venture capital fund Cometa IV. The investment will support startups with strong growth potential that are using technology to solve problems in financial services, education, health care, and business services.

IDB Lab, the innovation and venture arm of the IDB Group, will also help Cometa reach emerging startup markets and connect with new investors. The commitment builds on a partnership that began in 2021, extending support for a fund manager whose previous investments have helped businesses grow and brought digital services to more people across the region.

Cometa IV Plans to Back About 23 Startups

Cometa IV expects to invest in approximately 23 technology-based startups, focusing on financial services infrastructure, software-as-a-service solutions, and other business-to-business models.

These companies will use technology to address structural inefficiencies, including problems in how businesses operate and deliver services. The fund's interests extend across sectors such as education, health care, and business services, where digital tools can create opportunities to improve access and meet needs that existing systems do not adequately serve.

The focus on early-stage companies places the investment at a point when startups are still developing their businesses and need financing to support growth. Cometa IV will look for companies with the potential to expand across the region's markets.

Support Extends Beyond the Investment

IDB Lab will help Cometa IV identify investment opportunities in emerging ecosystems, supporting the fund's expansion across Latin America and the Caribbean. That work will connect the manager with opportunities beyond its existing reach and help broaden the geographic scope of its strategy.

The partnership also includes support to strengthen how Cometa IV measures the results generated by its portfolio companies, giving the fund a clearer understanding of what those businesses achieve as they grow.

IDB Lab will assist the fund manager in attracting new institutional and development investors, as well as facilitate connections with networks and co-investment opportunities within the IDB Group ecosystem. These relationships can bring additional financing and expertise to the fund and the companies it backs.

A Partnership That Started With Cometa III

The new commitment follows IDB Lab's $4 million investment in Cometa III in 2021. Through its previous funds, Cometa has supported companies that expanded access to financial services, helped small and medium-sized enterprises, created jobs, and developed digital education solutions in regional markets.

Cometa IV allows the partners to deepen that collaboration and extend its regional reach, building on the experience gained through earlier investments.

The operation forms part of IDB Lab's strategy to support regional venture capital funds that improve technology companies' access to financing and connect startup ecosystems across Latin America and the Caribbean. It also aligns with the IDB Group's IDBImpact+ strategy, which promotes sustainable and inclusive economic growth grounded in knowledge.