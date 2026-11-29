Cricket-India 206-8 in reply to New Zealand's 356 at lunch on day three of second test
India were 206 for eight at lunch on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356.
India were 206 for eight at lunch on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356.
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