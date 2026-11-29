Brazil's Palmeiras beat Argentina's ​Estudiantes 1-0 at the Centenario Stadium on Saturday ​to win the Copa Libertadores for a ‌fourth time, ​as Ramon Sosa's early second-half goal settled a tense final in Montevideo.

The victory added to Palmeiras' previous titles in 1999, 2020 and 2021 and took Brazilian clubs' overall ‌tally in South America's premier club competition to 26. Palmeiras began with greater possession but struggled to find openings against an organised Estudiantes side, who defended compactly and looked to create danger through direct balls into the penalty area.

Neither goalkeeper was heavily tested in ‌a cagey first half, though Palmeiras' Jhon Arias and Jose Manuel "Flaco" Lopez posed intermittent problems. The Brazilian side found the ‌breakthrough in the 52nd minute when Arias headed the ball across the face of goal, and Sosa arrived to finish from close range.

“Nobody said I was going to play, but I was ready,” Sosa told local TV. "Palmeiras is a huge club that demands a lot. All the players need to ⁠be up ​to the task, work hard ⁠and be ready. That’s what happened with me." "I was able to score the goal, but this title is the result of the work of all ⁠my teammates, those who came here and those who stayed in Brazil," he added.

Estudiantes came close to equalising five minutes later when Guido ​Carrillo attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick, only for goalkeeper Carlos Miguel to produce a sharp save. The Argentine side ⁠increased the pressure with Edwuin Cetre forcing Carlos Miguel into another important stop with a header in the 73rd minute.

The Palmeiras goalkeeper later received treatment following ⁠a ​collision with Santiago Nunez but stayed on the pitch. Palmeiras defended resolutely through the closing stages to preserve their lead and secure the victory, denying Estudiantes a fifth Libertadores title.

A year after Palmeiras lost the final to Flamengo 1-0, Abel ⁠Ferreira's side have joined them as one of the competition's most successful Brazilian clubs, with four victories. "Losing a final is ⁠always tough. I told Alejandro (Dominguez), ⁠the president of CONMEBOL, last year that we would come back to claim what was ours. I wasn’t expecting it to be so soon," Ferreira told local media.

"The secret of our ‌team is that ‌they are extremely competitive," he added.