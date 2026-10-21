Algeria’s Sahara railway corridor promises new trade links and jobs across the south

Algeria's planned Algiers–Tamanrasset railway corridor could give businesses in the country's Deep South a stronger connection to ports and markets, opening new routes for agricultural produce, minerals and industrial goods. Its economic reach could extend beyond Algeria, supporting closer trade ties between the Maghreb, the Sahel and West Africa.

That prospect shaped consultations between Algerian authorities and a joint African Development Bank Group and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) mission, which visited the corridor from 21 September to 1 October. The discussions examined how the railway could support investment and economic activity in the territories it passes through, giving communities a greater share of the opportunities created by better transport.

Connecting Saharan production to wider markets

The nine-member multidisciplinary mission was led by Abdoulkader Dileita, the African Development Bank Group's Country Manager for Algeria, and Ahmed Ag Aboubacrine, Director of the IsDB Regional Hub for North Africa.

The team covered 1,086 kilometres along the El Meniaa–In Salah–Tamanrasset sections, building on the African Development Bank Group's ongoing work along the Laghouat–Ghardaïa–El Meniaa axis and Algeria's efforts to accelerate the railway's expansion towards the Deep South.

Meetings with the Ministry of Public Works and Basic Infrastructure, the National Agency for Studies and Monitoring of Railway Investment Implementation (ANESRIF), and other national stakeholders centred on the corridor's contribution to economic diversification.

For producers operating far from major commercial centres, more efficient freight connections could make it easier to reach buyers and improve business competitiveness. The railway could also support the development of resources across the Algerian Sahara, an area covering more than two million square kilometres south of the Atlas Mountains.

Dileita said the ambition is to create an economic corridor that brings territories, production areas and markets closer together, strengthening Algeria's connections with Niger and the rest of West Africa. He reaffirmed the Bank's readiness to work with Algerian authorities and regional and international institutions to turn that ambition into practical results.

A stronger route into African trade networks

The corridor is expected to connect with existing and planned African transport networks, helping goods move between Algeria, the Sahel and markets elsewhere on the continent.

That regional role aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area's objectives of expanding trade between African countries and developing regional value chains. Better connections could give businesses along the route more opportunities to supply customers and participate in production networks beyond their immediate markets.

The mission also examined sustainability and resilience challenges, alongside opportunities to draw on the knowledge and expertise gained during the project's preparation and implementation.

Across the wider visit, the team travelled more than 2,000 kilometres overland through ten wilayas, or provinces. Seeing the route first-hand helped the participants assess the territorial and economic conditions that will shape the corridor's development.

Turning new connections into local opportunities

The railway's broader value will depend on the economic activity it supports along its route. Growth in agriculture, mining, industry and logistics could encourage new businesses, create employment for young people and open space for start-ups offering transport and logistics services.

Ensuring that the areas served by the corridor benefit from those opportunities was a key consideration during the consultations.

Infrastructure modernisation is a national priority and a pillar of Algeria's economic transition. The country plans to expand its railway network, described as Africa's second largest, from 6,000 kilometres to 15,000 kilometres by 2030.

The visit allowed the African Development Bank Group to reaffirm its support for continued dialogue on that strategy. Its planned work includes translating Algeria's priorities into operations across several sectors, connecting transport investment with the country's wider efforts to strengthen competitiveness and diversify its economy.