Box-Office Momentum: Emperor vs Sarat Chandra Hits ₹1.19 Crore in Five Days, Eyes ₹3 Crore-Plus and Superhit Verdict

VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21: Amid fierce competition from major Bengali releases, including Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra and DeSu7, alongside Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Emperor vs Sarat Chandra is building encouraging box-office momentum. The Srijit Mukherji-directed period drama has reportedly collected ₹1.19 crore net in its first five days, recording close to 50% occupancy across approximately 75 screens and securing the second position among Durga Puja releases in terms of occupancy, according to the figures supplied for this report.

Produced by Pradip Nandy under the banner of Pradip Nandy MOVIES the film has attracted praise for Tota Roy Chowdhury’s performance, its ensemble cast and Mukherji’s masterful filmmaking. Its reported IMDb rating of 8.6 from approximately 2,500 votes adds to the encouraging audience response. Early Trade Outlook: ₹3 Crore-Plus Potential

According to early trade projections, the film could cross ₹3 crore in final India net collections over its anticipated eight-week theatrical window. Its reported early collections and occupancy performance provide an encouraging foundation for the remainder of its run, with potential screen expansion dependent on sustained audience demand. The film also stands out as a potential example of critical appreciation translating into commercial traction, with praise for its performances and filmmaking alongside encouraging reported box-office figures.

If the early trade projections hold, Emperor vs Sarat Chandra is on course for a potential box-office superhit verdict, subject to its final collections and overall commercial economics. Film: Emperor vs Sarat Chandra

Producer: Pradip Nandy Production banner: Pradip Nandy Films

Director: Srijit Mukherji Reported five-day India net collection: ₹1.19 crore

Reported screen count: Approximately 75 Reported occupancy: Close to 50%

Early trade projection: ₹3 crore-plus final India net collection (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)