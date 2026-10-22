World Bank approves $500 million to help Mexico respond faster to emergencies

Mexico will have access to US$500 million in World Bank financing to help it prepare for natural disasters, the effects of climate change and public health emergencies. The funding will give the government a source of emergency credit it can draw on quickly, reducing the need to urgently shift money from other parts of the national budget when a crisis strikes.

This is Mexico's first use of the Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option, known as Cat DDO. The operation combines access to emergency financing with support for policies that reduce risks before disasters occur, building on the country's established civil protection and emergency response system.

Getting money where it is needed sooner

Mexico faces hurricanes, floods, droughts and earthquakes, with a share of its population and territory exposed to these hazards. Responding quickly requires funding alongside emergency personnel, equipment and functioning public services.

The Cat DDO works as an emergency credit line, allowing the government to access resources almost immediately when a disaster or health emergency occurs. Having that financing available can ease pressure on the budget at a time when public spending needs rise unexpectedly.

The arrangement adds another layer of financial protection to Mexico's existing disaster-risk instruments, which include catastrophe bonds and parametric insurance. It strengthens the government's options for meeting emergency costs and managing the financial consequences of a crisis.

Reducing damage before disasters happen

The financing recognises Mexico's progress in reducing risks across infrastructure, housing, energy and health. Support for prevention policies is intended to limit damage before an emergency develops and help essential services withstand disruption. The economic consequences reach beyond damaged buildings and roads. A flood, hurricane or blackout can interrupt business activity, leaving families without income and putting jobs at risk, with vulnerable households often facing the greatest difficulties.

Measures that reduce these disruptions can help protect livelihoods and support employment and economic growth. The operation builds on Mexico's emergency response experience by reinforcing the work needed before a disaster strikes.

"Mexico has demonstrated exemplary leadership in emergency response and in the financial management of disaster risks, and today it is taking important steps to prevent and reduce risks," said Juan Pablo Uribe, World Bank Director for Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. Uribe said the operation reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to helping Mexico become better prepared and more resilient, describing the country's first Cat DDO as an important part of that effort.

Three years of support for disaster preparedness

The project will run for three years, with the possibility of an extension, and will support Mexico's work on disaster risk management and climate resilience. It was prepared with assistance from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery. Through the combination of prevention policies and readily available emergency financing, the operation will help the government prepare for future shocks and respond more quickly when communities need support.