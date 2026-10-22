IFC backs Universidad Siglo 21 expansion with up to $20 million for Argentine campuses

Universidad Siglo 21 will expand its campus network in Argentina through a financing agreement with the International Finance Corporation, giving more students access to modern educational facilities in Córdoba province. The package provides a facility of up to US$20 million, which the university can draw on according to its investment needs.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will initially commit US$10 million towards two new campuses in Villa María and Río Cuarto. The investment will complement the university's technology-based teaching and blended learning programmes, bringing physical facilities closer to students and strengthening training linked to regional employment opportunities.

New campuses take shape in Córdoba

Construction of the Villa María campus is underway, with completion expected in 2027. Work on the Río Cuarto campus began in 2026 and is scheduled to finish in 2028. Both buildings will seek EDGE certification, IFC's green building standard, which promotes more efficient use of energy, water and materials. The planned facilities will expand the university's presence in two major cities in the interior of Córdoba province. For Universidad Siglo 21, the campuses add a local meeting place to an education model that already reaches students through technology.

"Our model relies on technology to reach people across the country, but a physical presence remains key: a campus is a place for people to come together and build roots in each city," said Juan Carlos Rabbat, the university's President and Founder. Rabbat said working with IFC would allow the institution to add modern, efficient infrastructure in two strategic locations.

Bringing education closer to employers' needs

The agreement places particular emphasis on connecting higher education with the skills businesses need, including in mining and energy. "We are supporting Universidad Siglo 21 in bringing quality educational opportunities closer to more Argentines, where they live," said Patrick Avato, IFC Country Manager for Argentina. Avato said the investment would expand access to sustainable educational infrastructure and strengthen the relationship between academic training and labour market demand.

The financing is complemented by IFC's Industry-Led Education initiative, which works to improve alignment between tertiary education and skills sought by the private sector. Through this effort, Universidad Siglo 21 is building closer relationships with employers and developing programmes that respond to emerging demand for talent.

The new campuses will support an academic offering shaped by the productive activities and employment needs of each region, giving the expansion a purpose beyond adding buildings.

Expanding a network that already reaches across Argentina

Universidad Siglo 21 has more than 90,000 students and over 110,000 graduates. Its network includes 320 University Support Centers across Argentina's 23 provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. The Villa María and Río Cuarto campuses will complement that network and strengthen blended learning programmes that combine technology-based education with opportunities for in-person engagement. The agreement was signed at the Juan Carlos Rabbat Campus in Córdoba, setting out the financing framework for the university's next phase of infrastructure investment.