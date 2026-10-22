Two people ​were killed and ‌eight injured in ​an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's eastern ‌oil hub of Dammam on Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.

Saudi authorities ‌did not say who was behind the attack, ‌but Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had warned airlines this month against using Saudi airspace as they intensified attacks on the kingdom, the world's ⁠biggest oil ​exporter.