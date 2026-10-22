Mrs. Anca Verma appointed Ambassador-At-Large of United Nations Observer Organizer IIMSAM for India for a five-year term

The appointment was officially announced by the Office of the Verma Family and IIMSAM regarding the appointment of Mrs. Anca-Maria Verma as Ambassador-at-Large of the Inter-Governmental Institution for the Use of Micro-Algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM) in India, effective 20 October 2026, for a period of five years, concluding on 19 October 2031.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 12:12 IST
Mrs. Anca Verma appointed Ambassador-At-Large of United Nations Observer Organizer IIMSAM for India for a five-year term
Mrs. Anca Verma appointed Ambassador-At-Large of United Nations Observer Organizer IIMSAM for India for a five-year term. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 22: The appointment was officially announced by the Office of the Verma Family and IIMSAM regarding the appointment of Mrs. Anca-Maria Verma as Ambassador-at-Large of the Inter-Governmental Institution for the Use of Micro-Algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM) in India, effective 20 October 2026, for a period of five years, concluding on 19 October 2031.

The official appointment was issued by H.E. Remigio Maradona, Secretary-General of UN IIMSAM, recognising Mrs. Verma's commitment to humanitarian service, international cooperation and sustainable development. UN IIMSAM is an intergovernmental institution holding Permanent Observer status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Its humanitarian mandate focuses on combating malnutrition, strengthening food security, improving public health and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In her new role, Mrs. Verma will support IIMSAM's humanitarian initiatives across India, fostering institutional partnerships, international cooperation and stakeholder engagement to advance the institution's mission. Mrs. Anca Maria Verma is the wife of prominent industrialist and Shiv Sena leader Dr. Abhishek Verma who also serves as a Trustee of the Shrikant Verma Trust, brings to this appointment her longstanding association with philanthropic, cultural and social initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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