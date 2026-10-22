Indo Costa Rica Film and Cultural Forum Launched at 19th Global Film Festival Noida

VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: In a significant step towards strengthening international cultural diplomacy, the Indo-Costa Rica Film and Cultural Forum was formally launched during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. The landmark initiative brings India and Costa Rica closer through the universal languages of cinema, art, culture, education and creative collaboration, opening new avenues for friendship, professional exchange and people-to-people engagement.

The launch marked an important milestone in cultural relations between the two nations, whose diplomatic ties date back to 1970. The Forum is envisioned as a dedicated platform for connecting filmmakers, artists, academicians, students, cultural institutions and creative industries from India and Costa Rica, transforming longstanding diplomatic goodwill into meaningful and sustainable cooperation. H.E. Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of Costa Rica, welcomed the initiative and highlighted the importance of building stronger connections between the two countries through cinema and cultural engagement. He observed that the Forum represents a pioneering platform for bringing the people of India and Costa Rica closer, encouraging greater interaction between their creative communities and creating opportunities for future collaboration.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City, and President of the Global Film Festival Noida, was nominated as the Chair of the Indo-Costa Rica Film and Cultural Forum. Accepting the vision behind the initiative, Dr. Marwah emphasised that international relationships become stronger when nations connect not only through diplomacy and trade but also through shared cultural experiences, education and artistic expression. Dr. Marwah stated that cinema and culture possess an extraordinary ability to transcend geographical boundaries, languages and differences, bringing people together through shared emotions, ideas and aspirations. He reaffirmed his commitment to developing the Forum into an active platform for bilateral engagement, international cooperation and creative exchange between India and Costa Rica.

In a significant gesture of support, H.E. Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas accepted the patronship of the Indo-Costa Rica Film and Cultural Forum, lending diplomatic encouragement to its mission of advancing friendship and cultural cooperation between the two countries. The Forum will work towards developing a broad programme of bilateral activities, including international film screenings, film festivals, cultural delegations, academic exchanges, workshops, seminars, student interactions and collaborative creative projects. Its proposed areas of engagement will extend beyond cinema to encompass hospitality and tourism, fashion and design, music, animation, artificial intelligence, digital media and other emerging creative disciplines.

Through these initiatives, the Forum aims to encourage cross-cultural learning, strengthen institutional partnerships, facilitate professional networking and create opportunities for young people and emerging creative talent. It also seeks to explore the role of film and cultural tourism in promoting the artistic heritage, destinations and creative potential of both nations. The launch ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of diplomats, policymakers, filmmakers, artists and cultural leaders, including H.E. Hanisha Jairam, Ambassador of Suriname; R. S. Mishra, IAS; Jang Jong Hwan, Counsellor, Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; Jimy Trujillo, Second Secretary, Embassy of Peru; Dr. Dilip Kumar Kowkonda, Founder of Hyderabad Smiles; Dr. Amit Behl, renowned actor; Aroon Bakshi, acclaimed actor and singer; Mehul Kumar, distinguished filmmaker and writer; Dipali Mathur Tayal, Miss Universe Bharat; Anoop Lather, actor and Chairperson, Culture Council and PRO, University of Delhi AND Gaudi Patricia Minister Counsellor Embassy of Costa Rica.

The presence of international diplomatic representatives and eminent personalities from the creative sector added considerable significance to the occasion, highlighting the growing role of cultural platforms in fostering international understanding and cooperation.The launch at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 further reinforced the festival’s international vision of connecting nations through cinema and creative expression. By bringing together participants from different countries, the festival continues to provide a dynamic meeting ground for cultural diplomacy, film appreciation, media education and global collaboration. The Indo-Costa Rica Film and Cultural Forum will advance under the guiding philosophy of Dr. Sandeep Marwah: “Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.” With Dr. Marwah as Chair and H.E. Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas accepting its patronship, the Forum aspires to build a lasting bridge between India and Costa Rica—one that encourages dialogue, celebrates cultural diversity and creates new possibilities for cooperation across generations.

The message is clear: when nations connect through cinema and culture, friendship becomes a shared experience and diplomacy acquires a human face. The Indo-Costa Rica Film and Cultural Forum represents a forward-looking commitment to translating international goodwill into enduring cultural partnerships and a stronger bond between the peoples of India and Costa Rica. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)