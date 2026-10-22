To Every Occupational Therapist in India: Thank You A World Occupational Therapy Day tribute from The Blessed Ones

PNN New Delhi [India], October 22: EVERY MORNING, in clinics, schools, homes and community halls across India, an occupational therapist helps a child button a shirt, hold a pencil, tolerate a sound or wait for a turn. These look like small things, but for a child and a family they are the difference between standing outside daily life and being part of it. On World Occupational Therapy Day, we salute every OT in India.

Why our OTs are special Three things set the OTs at The Blessed Ones apart.

1. They work as one with the whole team. Speech therapists, psychologists and special educators share goals and progress, so the child is seen as a whole person. 2. They know the world is not built for one therapist and one child. Group interventions let special children practise sharing, waiting and adapting in a supportive setting, before the world asks it of them.

3. They guide the adults around the child. By coaching our special educators and remedial teachers, they carry therapy into the classroom, where real participation begins. A word about “special”

We use the word special deliberately. It does not mean lesser or pitied; it means a different path, pace and touch, and it deserves the same respect as any other. Thank you

“To every occupational therapist: thank you for the patience nobody sees and the small wins nobody applauds. Happy World Occupational Therapy Day.” –Amitej Priyadarshi, Founder, The Blessed Ones, Coables and SafeScan IN THEIR OWN WORDS

“We respect the child, not just the diagnosis. We support independence, dignity and meaningful participation in everyday life, and we empower families to be partners in progress, so that therapy becomes a collaborative journey.” –Abhirupa Dutta Chakraborty, Senior Occupational Therapist, The Blessed Ones A word about inclusion. Every child deserves to be seen beyond a diagnosis or a label, and our role is to understand their strengths, needs and aspirations, not to make them fit a mould. “True inclusion goes beyond access. It is about being welcomed, being understood, having a voice and knowing that you belong — just as you are.” –Tanya Pawan Bharti, Occupational Therapist, The Blessed Ones

“Acceptance, not just awareness. Awareness is knowing that differences exist; acceptance is making sure they are respected, valued and included. Let’s move beyond awareness campaigns and turn acceptance into everyday action, because it is a commitment we make every day.” –Sanika Tidke, Occupational Therapist, The Blessed Ones “Family empowerment. This World Occupational Therapy Day, let us celebrate the strength of families and the power of togetherness. By empowering families with knowledge, confidence and support, occupational therapy helps children grow, achieve independence and participate meaningfully in everyday life.” –Ankita Mulukpade, Occupational Therapist, The Blessed Ones

“Everyday tasks, real independence. We practise the real tasks of a child’s day, building independence in daily living step by step. According to OTPF-4, every child has roles as a child, sibling, student, friend and member of the community, and every child deserves not only to be cared for, but also to participate, contribute and belong.” –Meghana Pathak, Occupational Therapist, The Blessed Ones “We measure success in independence, not perfection. Occupational therapy is about helping each child discover what they can do and participate more independently in everyday life. Learning to dress with less help or to ask for help is not a small victory but a step towards autonomy, dignity and confidence.” –Laxmi R Sutar, Occupational Therapist, The Blessed Ones

“Dignity in development. Children shouldn’t have to feel self-conscious about how they move, learn or interact with the world. We build independence rooted in confidence, not compromise, so every child can live without embarrassment, knowing they are fully capable.” –Naina Raj, Occupational Therapist, The Blessed Ones The Blessed Ones – Born To Stand Out

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