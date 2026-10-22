Poland's Finance Minister sees India as key partner for expanding business cooperation

Poland's Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański has said there is significant scope to expand trade and business cooperation with India, highlighting opportunities in the information technology and space sectors during Prime Minister Donald Tusk's official visit to India. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Domański said the Polish delegation had held important meetings with Indian political leaders and business representatives and was looking to strengthen cooperation with Indian companies.

"Prime Minister Tusk had many really important meetings with political leaders. Of course, a very, very good meeting with Prime Minister Modi, but also a discussion with business leaders," he said. The minister said the delegation would travel from New Delhi to Bengaluru for further meetings with India's information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

He added that representatives from Poland's space and IT industries were accompanying the delegation to explore opportunities for greater cooperation. "We are here together with leaders of the Polish space industry, leaders of the Polish IT sector, and we do seek more cooperation with Indian companies," Domański said.

Pointing to the economic growth of both countries, he said stronger business ties could benefit India and Poland. He described Poland as the fastest-growing economy in Europe and India as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, expressing confidence that bilateral trade could increase significantly.

The minister's remarks come as India and Poland seek to expand their economic partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk agreed on Thursday to work towards doubling bilateral trade by 2030, according to a joint statement issued after their meeting. Tusk is on an official visit to India from October 21 to 23, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included around 100 leading chief executive officers and industry representatives.

The visit included discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, alongside efforts to strengthen economic and business ties between the two countries. Bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 192 per cent between 2013 and 2025, rising from USD 1.95 billion to USD 6.36 billion. The trade balance has largely remained in India's favour.

India's major exports to Poland include textiles and apparel, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, electronic machinery, engineering goods, vehicles, rubber and mineral fuels. India's imports from Poland include machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment, mineral fuels, precious metals and stones, precision and medical instruments, and aircraft and spacecraft-related products. The two prime ministers also discussed the India-European Union economic relationship, including the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). They called for its early signing and ratification, followed by timely implementation, to create further opportunities for trade and investment, strengthen critical supply chains and open new markets. (ANI)