Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

​An earthquake ​of magnitude ‌7 struck China's ​Tibet at around 10:33 p.m. ‌local time (1433 GMT) on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The epicentre ‌was in a high-altitude county ‌in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and the average ⁠elevation ​within ⁠5 km of the epicenter is ⁠about 4,864 metres, CENC data showed. The ​quake was clearly felt in the ⁠local area, CENC said. The epicentre ⁠was ​around 400 km away from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.