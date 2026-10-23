Pakistan Could Triple Incomes by 2050 if Reform Momentum Accelerates: World Bank

Pakistan could significantly transform its economy over the coming decades if it accelerates structural reforms that encourage investment, improve productivity and strengthen institutions, according to the World Bank Group's latest Pakistan Development Update: Attaining Escape Velocity. The report suggests that a faster reform agenda could put the country on a path where average incomes are three times higher by 2050 than current levels.

Economic stability has strengthened in recent years through prudent fiscal and monetary management, creating a more favourable environment for investment and growth. Policymakers are now facing the challenge of converting that stability into sustained gains in jobs, productivity and household incomes.

The World Bank argues that maintaining economic stability alone will not be enough to substantially raise living standards. Stronger growth will require deeper reforms that encourage private-sector activity, improve competitiveness and reduce barriers that have historically limited investment and business expansion.

Economy Shows Signs of Recovery

According to the report, Pakistan's economy continued to strengthen during FY26 despite external pressures linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Real GDP growth increased to 3.7% in FY26 from 3.2% in FY25. Strong revenue collection and restrictions on public spending helped the country achieve a record primary fiscal surplus of 2.9% of GDP. Robust remittance inflows also supported a rebuilding of foreign exchange reserves, improving the country's financial position.

The improvement in economic indicators helped Pakistan secure credit rating upgrades from both S&P and Moody's and return to international debt markets through a US$3 billion Eurobond issuance.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Bolormaa Amgaabazar said the country has made meaningful progress in restoring economic stability and rebuilding confidence among investors and financial markets. She noted that growth in income per person remains relatively modest at around 1.6% annually, highlighting the need for reforms that can generate faster gains in living standards.

Reform Path Could Deliver Much Faster Growth

The report concludes that Pakistan has the potential to achieve significantly stronger growth if it follows reform strategies adopted by successful emerging economies.

Improving policies and institutional quality to levels commonly seen among middle-income countries could help sustain annual economic growth of between 6.2% and 6.9%. Such a pace of expansion would be sufficient for Pakistan to reach income levels comparable to those currently enjoyed by Vietnam by 2050.

World Bank economist and report lead author Sebastian Essl said macroeconomic stabilization has been achieved, though constraints related to fiscal resources and foreign exchange remain. He emphasized that encouraging private investment is the next critical step for raising incomes and improving living standards.

Key Reforms Already Underway

The report points to several reforms that have already begun producing results.

In the energy sector, timely tariff adjustments reduced subsidies from 1.1% of GDP in FY25 to 0.8% in FY26, easing fiscal pressures. Trade liberalization measures under the National Tariff Policy have continued, and the recent privatization of Pakistan International Airlines represents another significant step toward reducing the state's role in commercial activity.

These measures provide a foundation for broader reforms that could strengthen economic performance over the long term.

Areas Requiring Further Action

To sustain higher growth rates, the report recommends continued efforts to improve the business environment, modernize the tax system and reduce state involvement in sectors where private investment can play a larger role.

Expanding access to finance is also identified as a major priority, particularly for businesses seeking to invest, innovate and create jobs. Greater access to capital could help companies scale operations, improve productivity and increase participation in international markets.

According to the World Bank, consistent implementation of these reforms could place Pakistan on a stronger growth trajectory, supporting higher incomes, greater employment opportunities and a more competitive economy by the middle of the century.

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