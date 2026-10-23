ADB Backs Renewable Energy and Digital Infrastructure Expansion in Türkiye

Türkiye is set to strengthen both its energy security and digital economy through a new financing agreement between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Rönesans Holding A.Ş. The two organizations have signed a $75 million loan that will support major investments in renewable energy and digital infrastructure, creating new capacity in sectors that are becoming increasingly important for the country's long-term economic growth. The partnership reflects growing efforts to support cleaner energy systems alongside the rapid expansion of data-driven industries.

As businesses, public institutions and technology providers increase their reliance on cloud services, artificial intelligence and other digital applications, the need for reliable power supplies and advanced data infrastructure continues to expand. The new investment package is designed to address both challenges through a combined approach that links renewable energy generation with high-capacity digital facilities.

Expanding Renewable Energy Capacity

ADB's financing will support the growth of Rönesans' renewable energy platform through the installation of additional battery energy storage systems by 2029. The storage facilities are expected to strengthen the flexibility and reliability of Türkiye's electricity network by improving the management of renewable energy generation.

Greater storage capacity can help integrate larger volumes of clean energy into the grid, supporting national decarbonization efforts and reducing dependence on conventional energy sources. The renewable energy investments form a key part of Rönesans' broader infrastructure strategy, which focuses on sustainable projects capable of supporting future economic and industrial growth.

First ADB Financing for Digital Infrastructure in Türkiye

A major component of the transaction involves the development of a hyperscale data center powered by hybrid renewable energy sources.

The facility is intended to deliver secure and scalable digital capacity for cloud computing, artificial intelligence applications and other data-intensive services. Demand for these services has increased rapidly as organizations continue expanding their digital operations and technology capabilities.

By pairing energy-efficient digital infrastructure with renewable power sources, the project seeks to provide a more sustainable foundation for Türkiye's growing digital economy.

Supporting Long-Term Competitiveness

ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Leah Gutierrez said the institution's role extends beyond financing, helping attract long-term capital, promote international environmental, social and governance standards and support the development of complex infrastructure platforms.

She described Rönesans as a leading infrastructure developer and noted that the partnership supports investment in cleaner, more resilient infrastructure aligned with Türkiye's future development needs.

According to ADB, the project will help accelerate capital-intensive investments that are important for strengthening the country's long-term competitiveness. Improvements in renewable energy capacity are expected to support energy reliability, and the new data center will provide advanced digital infrastructure for businesses and public-sector users.

Aligned With National Development Priorities

The financing is consistent with ADB's Interim Country Partnership Strategy for Türkiye covering 2025-2027. The strategy places emphasis on private-sector investment, disaster resilience, infrastructure modernization and digital transformation.

Rönesans Chair of the Board of Directors İpek Ilıcak Kayaalp said the agreement demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and will help accelerate investments in two sectors that are vital for Türkiye's economic future. She also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with ADB to support the company's broader infrastructure investment pipeline.

The new partnership with ADB adds momentum to its renewable energy and digital infrastructure ambitions, supporting projects that could play an important role in shaping Türkiye's energy transition and digital growth over the coming years.