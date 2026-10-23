Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi to hold high-level meetings with South Korean firms to boost investments across key sectors

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will hold high-level meetings with leading South Korean companies in Seoul on Friday to attract investments and strengthen industrial partnerships under the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiative, as per a statement by Industries & Mines Department Directorate of Information.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 11:26 IST
Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi to hold high-level meetings with South Korean firms to boost investments across key sectors
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will hold high-level meetings with leading South Korean companies in Seoul on Friday to attract investments and strengthen industrial partnerships under the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiative, as per a statement by Industries & Mines Department Directorate of Information. As per the release, the delegation will engage with industry leaders across advanced technology, electronics, artificial intelligence, textiles, biotechnology, energy storage and food processing sectors.

“To give fresh momentum to global investment and industrial partnerships in Gujarat under the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a high-level delegation led by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, which has arrived in South Korea, will hold around 10 important one-to-one and roundtable meetings with heads of various global companies in Seoul today,” the release said. The visit will include around 10 important one-to-one and roundtable meetings, followed by a business seminar and dinner with the Korean industrial community.

Sanghavi will meet Kolon Industries President and CEO Huh Sung to discuss opportunities in chemicals and textiles, while discussions with DeltaX CEO Stephen Kim will focus on artificial intelligence and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions. The Deputy Chief Minister will visit LS Electric's headquarters for discussions with Chairman Ja-Gyun Koo on investment opportunities in the electronics sector.

Meetings are also scheduled with the senior leadership of Seoul Viosys and JT Corporation to explore technological and industrial cooperation. In the textile sector, Sanghavi will visit Youngone Corporation's headquarters and meet Chairman Sung Ki-Hak to discuss opportunities for expanding textile manufacturing.

Also, a biotechnology roundtable will bring together CEOs of UMTR, Plantner and Bereum to explore potential partnerships, it added. The delegation will also meet Lotte Wellfood Global Business Head Cho Kyung-woon to discuss expansion opportunities in the food and confectionery sector.

Additionally, a visit to Cosmax headquarters will include discussions with the company's Vice Chairman on opportunities in beauty and healthcare manufacturing. A separate roundtable with leading Korean legal firms will focus on regulatory frameworks and ease of investment, while another meeting with emerging startups will explore innovation and startup ecosystem development in Gujarat.

Also, “extensive discussions will be held with Korean entrepreneurs during a seminar and dinner organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ICCK),” the Ministry added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026