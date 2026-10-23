Upsurge Labs Launches Ninefold Pictures, Commits Over ₹250 Crore to Entertainment

Upsurge Labs has announced its entry into the entertainment industry through Ninefold Pictures, with a commitment of over ₹250 crore over the next 24 months. In partnership with Navaras Entertainment, Ninefold will develop a film and media business across four verticals

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-10-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 15:07 IST
Upsurge Labs Launches Ninefold Pictures, Commits Over ₹250 Crore to Entertainment
Bengaluru-based deep-tech venture partners with Navaras Entertainment to build an integrated business spanning films, hybrid cinemas, music, VFX and animation. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: Upsurge Labs has announced its entry into the entertainment industry through Ninefold Pictures, with a commitment of over ₹250 crore over the next 24 months. In partnership with Navaras Entertainment, Ninefold will develop a film and media business across four verticals: Films & Originals, Hybrid Cinemas, Music, and VFX & Animation.

Navaras Entertainment, founded by Shriya Torne and Dhruva Karunakar, is a production company with experience taking cinematic projects from concept to release across regional and pan-India markets. Its work spans films, series, documentaries and animation, with a focus on culturally rooted stories told for contemporary audiences. Rahul Adap, CMO of Navaras Entertainment, said Navaras’ long-term vision is to build the Sanatanverse, a universe of stories rooted in India’s Puran & Itihas. The capital will be deployed in phases, supporting content development, cinema infrastructure, music and post-production capabilities. Funds will be allocated in stages, scaling each vertical as it develops.

Founded in 2022 by Sowmay Jain, Upsurge Labs is an innovation lab focused on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and biotechnology. Jain is also the co-founder of the decentralised finance platform Fluid and has been recognised on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia and India lists in the Finance & Venture Capital category. Upsurge Labs’ move into entertainment marks a strategic expansion beyond its deep-tech focus, bringing a technology-led approach to a sector increasingly shaped by new production methods, digital platforms and evolving audience preferences.

Commenting on the launch, Aisurya Mishra, COO of Ninefold Pictures, said the company is building an ecosystem rather than a slate, run with the rigour of a technology company and the instincts of a studio. Over the next two years, Ninefold Pictures aims to establish a presence across the entire entertainment value chain, bringing content creation, cinema infrastructure, music and post-production together under one roof.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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