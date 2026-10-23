Delhi LG appoints Paralympian and Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medalist Suvarna Raj as State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu has finalised the selection of ace para-athlete and Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medalist Suvarna Raj for the post of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Delhi. The selection was made from a panel of three candidates recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee, after the LG's perusal of the minutes of the Committee's meeting and the records of the concerned candidates. The Search-cum-Selection Committee, constituted under Rule 42(3) of the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, is headed by the Chief Secretary and has as members the Additional Chief Secretary (Social Welfare), Principal Secretary (Education), Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) and Secretary (Health & Family Welfare). The post had remained vacant following completion of the tenure of the previous State Commissioner, and an earlier selection process initiated in 2024 had concluded without selection of any candidate.

Fresh applications were invited for the position in July 2026 through an open advertisement in national and state-level newspapers in Hindi, English and other vernacular languages, in response to which the Social Welfare Department received 18 applications within the stipulated period. An Internal Scrutiny Committee examined all the applications against the prescribed eligibility criteria, qualifications, experience and other conditions of the advertisement and found 15 candidates eligible for further consideration, according to a release. The Committee met on August 20, 2026 and interacted individually with the 13 eligible candidates who appeared before it. It assessed them on their qualifications, professional experience, knowledge and understanding of matters relating to the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, administrative experience, suitability for the post and other relevant aspects. After detailed deliberation, the Committee unanimously recommended a panel of three suitable candidates to the LG, as required under Rules 42(2) and 42(5) of the Delhi Rules, and noted that the selection process had been conducted in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions, the prescribed eligibility criteria and the terms of the advertisement.

Section 79 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 provides for the appointment of a State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities by the State Government. Under the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, which also prescribe the qualifications, experience, mode of appointment and other terms of the post, the State Commissioner is appointed on a full-time basis for three years from the date of assumption of office or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, subject to the maximum tenure permissible under the Rules. (ANI)