Delhi LG appoints Paralympian and Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medalist Suvarna Raj as State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu has finalised the selection of ace para-athlete and Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medalist Suvarna Raj for the post of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Delhi. The selection was made from a panel of three candidates recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee, after the LG's perusal of the minutes of the Committee's meeting and the records of the concerned candidates.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 15:47 IST
Delhi LG appoints Paralympian and Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medalist Suvarna Raj as State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities
Suvarna Raj (Instagram: @paralympicsindia_official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu has finalised the selection of ace para-athlete and Asian Para Games 2026 Gold Medalist Suvarna Raj for the post of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Delhi. The selection was made from a panel of three candidates recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee, after the LG's perusal of the minutes of the Committee's meeting and the records of the concerned candidates. The Search-cum-Selection Committee, constituted under Rule 42(3) of the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, is headed by the Chief Secretary and has as members the Additional Chief Secretary (Social Welfare), Principal Secretary (Education), Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) and Secretary (Health & Family Welfare). The post had remained vacant following completion of the tenure of the previous State Commissioner, and an earlier selection process initiated in 2024 had concluded without selection of any candidate.

Fresh applications were invited for the position in July 2026 through an open advertisement in national and state-level newspapers in Hindi, English and other vernacular languages, in response to which the Social Welfare Department received 18 applications within the stipulated period. An Internal Scrutiny Committee examined all the applications against the prescribed eligibility criteria, qualifications, experience and other conditions of the advertisement and found 15 candidates eligible for further consideration, according to a release. The Committee met on August 20, 2026 and interacted individually with the 13 eligible candidates who appeared before it. It assessed them on their qualifications, professional experience, knowledge and understanding of matters relating to the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, administrative experience, suitability for the post and other relevant aspects. After detailed deliberation, the Committee unanimously recommended a panel of three suitable candidates to the LG, as required under Rules 42(2) and 42(5) of the Delhi Rules, and noted that the selection process had been conducted in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions, the prescribed eligibility criteria and the terms of the advertisement.

Section 79 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 provides for the appointment of a State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities by the State Government. Under the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, which also prescribe the qualifications, experience, mode of appointment and other terms of the post, the State Commissioner is appointed on a full-time basis for three years from the date of assumption of office or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, subject to the maximum tenure permissible under the Rules. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026