“Entire country is shocked”: BJP's Aparajita Sarangi criticises Kharge’s remarks

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family, saying the entire country was shocked by the statement and that such language was unexpected from a senior leader like him. Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Sarangi questioned whether his statement reflected the party’s ideology and mindset.

Speaking to ANI, She said, “I think the entire country is shocked by this statement. Given Kharge ji’s seniority and age, such remarks were not expected from him. He is like a father figure to all of us, and it is unbelievable that he used such abusive language, especially about the Prime Minister’s father. These remarks reflect the Congress’s conduct, ideology and mindset. When the president makes such a statement, it raises questions about whether this mindset is embedded in the party. I see this as a sign of frustration and disappointment." Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also criticised Kharge, alleging that the Congress president’s remarks reflected the party’s attitude and frustration over being out of power.

He invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s reported remark about the Congress and questioned Kharge’s conduct. "It shows how they got upset because they are not in power. Vajpayee ji once said, Congress is more dangerous when they're not in power. So now it has come true... He was a very respectable person. After crossing the Karnataka border, after reaching Delhi, I think it is not Mallikarjun Kharge speaking; I see Congress speaking and Rahul Gandhi's attitude that Mallikarjun Kharge has adopted. Congress is not a first-class party. It is a third-class party, and leaders are also third-class," Narayanaswamy said.

The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go). Meanwhile, Saharanpur Congress MP Imran Masood strongly defended party National President Mallikarjun Kharge following a political row over Kharge's recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, asserting that the opposition will no longer remain silent against verbal attacks.

Speaking to ANI, Masood justified Kharge’s fiery retort made during a public gathering in Patna, Bihar, arguing that top BJP leaders have repeatedly lowered the standard of political discourse without facing accountability. (ANI)