Moldova Begins Major Hospital Upgrade Programme Backed by €72.4 Million Investment

Moldova has taken the first step in a large-scale effort to modernise its healthcare infrastructure, with renovation and energy-efficiency works now underway at the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital and the "Diomid Gherman" Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Chișinău. The two facilities are the first to enter the construction phase under a national programme targeting improvements in ten hospitals across the country.

The initiative forms part of a €72.4 million investment package designed to create safer, more comfortable and energy-efficient healthcare facilities. Financing comes from several partners, including a €12.4 million European Union grant, alongside support from EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Government of Moldova.

Energy-saving renovations start at two major hospitals in Chișinău

Implemented through the Moldova Energy Efficiency Project (MEEP), the programme is expected to deliver benefits to more than one million patients and over 10,000 healthcare professionals. The upgrades are intended to reduce energy consumption, improve hospital infrastructure and strengthen the quality of public healthcare services throughout the country.

Officials marked the start of the works during an event at the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital, where renovation activities have already begun. Current construction focuses on the hospital's main building and Children's Unit, as well as Block 2 of the "Diomid Gherman" Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery.

The planned improvements cover a broad range of energy-efficiency and infrastructure measures. Buildings will receive thermal insulation, outdated windows and doors will be replaced, heating substations connected to district heating systems will be modernised, and photovoltaic panels will be installed. The project also includes fire-safety upgrades and accessibility improvements for people with reduced mobility.

The renovation contract for the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital is valued at around €10 million, while the contract covering the Neurology and Neurosurgery Institute is worth approximately €2 million. An additional €573,000 contract has been awarded for technical supervision of works at both facilities.

EU, EIB Global, EBRD and Moldovan government support healthcare modernisation

Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu described the initiative as one of the most significant energy-efficiency programmes undertaken in Moldova. He said bringing ten national hospitals into a coordinated renovation effort allows authorities to address energy use on a much larger scale and is expected to reduce energy consumption across participating facilities by roughly 40%. He also noted that lower energy demand contributes to broader efforts to strengthen the country's energy security.

Health Minister Alexandru Gasnaș highlighted the direct impact the project will have on patients and healthcare professionals. Better hospital conditions and improved infrastructure will support the delivery of modern medical services, he said, adding that reduced energy costs will free up resources that can be redirected toward healthcare needs. He stressed that renovation activities are being organised carefully so hospitals can continue operating without interrupting medical services.

European Union Ambassador to Moldova Iwona Piórko said the project demonstrates how closer ties with Europe can bring practical benefits to citizens. She noted that modern hospitals not only improve conditions for patients and staff but also create more resilient public infrastructure capable of serving communities more effectively.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said hospitals require dependable infrastructure because they operate around the clock. According to him, the renovations will help bring facilities closer to modern European standards by improving efficiency, reliability and long-term sustainability.

Giuseppe Grimaldi, Head of EBRD in Moldova, described the project as an important example of how environmental improvements can be integrated into public infrastructure. He said lower energy consumption and reduced emissions in hospitals demonstrate how investments in sustainability can deliver visible benefits in essential public services.

Project aims to improve conditions for over one million patients and 10,000 medical staff

Renovation work at the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital is scheduled for completion in February 2028, followed by the Neurology and Neurosurgery Institute in March 2028. Preparations for the remaining eight hospitals are already moving forward, with additional procurement stages expected to begin gradually from late 2026 and continue throughout 2027.

The Moldova Energy Efficiency Project will run until June 2029 and also includes an additional €10 million European Union grant dedicated to energy-efficiency upgrades in residential buildings, extending the programme's impact beyond the healthcare sector.