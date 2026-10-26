HCLTech, Japan's Rapidus announce partnership for next-generation semiconductor technologies

Indian IT services company HCLTech and Japan's Rapidus Corporation have announced a partnership for next-generation semiconductor technologies, with two dedicated development centres inaugurated in Bengaluru and Hubli to support the Japanese chipmaker's semiconductor engineering requirements.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 14:09 IST
HCLTech, Japan's Rapidus announce partnership for next-generation semiconductor technologies
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian IT services company HCLTech and Japan's Rapidus Corporation have announced a partnership for next-generation semiconductor technologies, with two dedicated development centres inaugurated in Bengaluru and Hubli to support the Japanese chipmaker's semiconductor engineering requirements. According to a regulatory filing by HCLTech on Monday, the two centres will provide specialised semiconductor engineering capabilities, including mask design, design infrastructure, process design kit development, design technology co-optimization and layout design.

The partnership will also focus on building a pipeline of Indian engineering talent to meet Rapidus' evolving workforce requirements in Japan. "Building a strong engineering ecosystem is essential as Rapidus advances our mission to establish next-generation semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in Japan," said Atsuyoshi Koike, Representative Director and CEO of Rapidus Corporation.

He added, "Through this collaboration with HCLTech, we expect to access India's growing pool of semiconductor engineering talent and establish dedicated development capabilities that complement our operations in Japan." The collaboration comes as Rapidus works towards developing advanced logic semiconductors in Japan, while seeking engineering expertise and technical resources to support its manufacturing ambitions.

The partnership also highlights the growing role of India's semiconductor engineering workforce in supporting advanced chip development and strengthening technology cooperation between India and Japan. C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said the partnership would combine Rapidus' semiconductor ambitions with HCLTech's engineering capabilities.

"Advanced semiconductors will define the technologies of the next decade," Vijayakumar said. He added, "This partnership reflects the growing strategic collaboration between Japan and India, bringing together Rapidus' next-generation semiconductor ambitions with HCLTech's engineering expertise to accelerate chip adoption, compress time-to-market and lay the foundations for the next era of semiconductor innovation."

Rapidus is a Japanese semiconductor company focused on developing and manufacturing advanced logic chips. Its activities include chip design, wafer processing and advanced packaging, with an emphasis on reducing development and production timelines. For HCLTech, the collaboration expands its involvement in semiconductor engineering services, while creating opportunities to develop specialised Indian engineering talent for advanced chip technologies.

The companies have not disclosed the financial value of the partnership or the number of engineers expected to work at the two development centres. (ANI)

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