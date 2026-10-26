MICA and Aranya Sahay Launch Fellowship to Support Filmmakers from Marginalised Communities

VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 26: MICA, in collaboration with filmmaker Aranya Sahay, writer-director of the award- winning feature Humans in the Loop, announces the MICA x Aranya Sahay Creative Fellowship, an initiative to support filmmakers from marginalized communities and help bring underrepresented stories to the screen.

The fellowship will select up to five filmmakers through an open call. Projects at the development, production or post-production stage are eligible to apply. Each selected filmmaker will receive an upfront project grant, participate in a week-long fellowship on MICA’s Ahmedabad campus, and gain access to MICA’s post-production facilities to continue working on their films. Beyond financial assistance, the fellowship aims to create sustained access to the wider filmmaking ecosystem. Young filmmakers, especially those from marginalized backgrounds often face structural barriers to funding, industry networks and production resources. By bringing together financial support, professional exchange and access to infrastructure, the initiative seeks to help filmmakers develop and complete their projects while creating pathways for their work to reach wider audiences.

During the week-long residency, fellows will engage with leading professionals from Indian and international cinema, alongside MICA faculty and students. The invited guests confirmed so far Include:- Kabir Khan, filmmaker and producer - Nikkhil Advani, filmmaker and producer

- Prasad Shetty, distributor and producer - Anu Rangachar, Delegate for South Asia, Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale)

- Deepti D’Cunha, International Programming Consultant for South Asia, Red SeaInternational Film Festival, and former Artistic Director of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Further participants will be announced in due course.

Reflecting on the fellowship, MICA's Director and CEO Jaya Deoras Deshmukh said, “We are entering the Age of Imagination, where the power to shape the future lies in the stories we tell also in whose stories get to be told. India is a country of extraordinary diversity, yet many of its most compelling stories remain unheard because the people who carry them often lack access to resources, networks and opportunities. At MICA, we believe creativity must be accompanied by the opportunity to create. This Fellowship is a step towards making that possible. We want to nurture voices that challenge the familiar, bring fresh perspectives to the screen and expand our understanding of India and its people. Because the future of storytelling cannot be imagined by a few, it must be created by many.” "Throughout my filmmaking journey, I’ve seen how the stories that make it to the big screen often emerge from a narrow range of social backgrounds, leaving a large section of India’s population underrepresented, both in the stories being told and in the people who get to tell them. This fellowship is our attempt to change that by addressing some of the key barriers young filmmakers, particularly those from marginalized communities, face in accessing funding, resources and distribution. It is an honour to be able to build this initiative with MICA", said Aranya Sahay.

Professor and acclaimed filmmaker, Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi added, "India’s true strength lies in its vibrant diversity, and this fellowship empowers subaltern filmmakers to tell their stories. As the world looks to India to lead the global orange economy, our goal is to nurture groundbreaking local ideas that resonate on an international stage. I am thrilled to embark on this ambitious journey with MICA, the only B-School campus to have a full-fledged studio." The fellowship reflects a shared commitment to widening access to filmmaking resources and professional networks, while creating space for stories and perspectives that remain underrepresented in cinema.

Applications open: 11th October 2026 Expected start of fellowship: 25 November 2026

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